Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown Fined, DL Signed to Active Roster
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined $11,255 for taunting in the Week 6 win over Dallas after he tossed the ball toward the Cowboys' sideline after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown.
St. Brown hauled in the touchdown at the start of the fourth quarter, then flipped the ball toward Dallas' sideline while running off the field.
The USC product has 31 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through the seaon's first five games.
Veteran DE signed to active roster
The Lions announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
For Sunday's game against the Vikings, the Lions elected to elevate Isaac Ukwu and tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad. The team also signed defensive lineman Pat O'Connor to the active roster.
Ukwu is elevated for the second time this season, while Zylstra will make his 2024 debut. O'Connor had been on the Lions' practice squad and has seven seasons of NFL experience.
Challenge of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Lions and Vikings have had a series of close battles since Dan Campbell took over as head coach. Last season, Campbell won at Minnesota for the first time in his coaching career in a game that clinched the NFC North title for Detroit.
Campbell discussed the difficulty of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium, noting the toughness of the VIkings and the environment created by the Vikings crowd.
“Yeah, I just know since I’ve been here, man, it’s a battle going back and forth and we just made some bad plays at the worst times and they really – it’s like I say, the mistakes are one thing, it’s when the mistakes are being made and then what it’s costing you when you make that mistake, I feel like," Campbell said. "And so, look, it’s no different. It’s a loud environment, as you know they play pretty good at home, as most teams do, but I think it just goes back to everything else."
The Lions have veteran talent on their roster who have had plenty of exposure to environments such as this. As a result, Campbell is not expecting the noise to serve as much of a factor. The team also played the Vikings' trademark horn during the week to prepare players.
"We’ve got a pretty veteran team, particularly offensively, which is hearing all the – that’s where you’re really put under fire," Campbell explained. "The defense is out there, our defense isn’t getting all that, whereas our offense is. But we’re a pretty veteran group, so I feel like we’ll be able to keep our composure, keep our head about us and then it’s about being patient. We’ve got to be patient on offense. That’s hard to say, but it is, that’s what you have to do.”