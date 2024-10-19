Latest Detroit Lions Maxx Crosby Buzz
The Detroit Lions have a clear need at defensive end, and a standout player with local ties could be the answer.
Las Vegas Radiers defensive end Maxx Crosby, who played collegiately at Eastern Michigan, has been the subject of plenty of fan interest, when it comes to players the Lions could make a deal for ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
There are many factors that go into building a blockbuster deal of this caliber. Crosby has two years of team control remaining as part of a four-year, $94 million contract signed in 2022. Because the Raiders have team control for two more seasons and the value of his position, a deal would not come cheap.
A source recently told Lions On SI the Raiders would ask for not just the proverbial kitchen sink, but rather "the whole house" to complete a deal for their star defender. Raiders owner Mark Davis has previously stated he has no intentions of dealing the talented defender.
“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said earlier in the week. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.”
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, there is natural interest from Crosby's side in joining the Lions via a trade.
Crosby's recent comments regarding his and the Raiders' situation ignited fans hopes for the two teams to make a deal. Detroit is a firm Super Bowl contender and has started 4-1, while the Raiders have struggled to a 2-4 record out of the gate.
However, the defender wants to be known as a pillar of the Raiders' organization. He has a strong desire to help build the team back into a winning organization. Las Vegas originally drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
It is not currently believed the Raiders are entering a full-scale rebuild, but are evaluating their quarterback situation moving forward in the short-term and the long-term.
The Raiders dealt star wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets earlier this week in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick.
Originally from Colleyville, Texas, the star defender has made sizable donations to his alma mater, and Eastern Michigan's field bears his name. There are obvious ties that would allow for a well-received return to Michigan.
Meanwhile, Lions' general manager Brad Holmes is doing his due diligence and is aware of what it will take to land a player of his caliber. It was reported Wednesday that Holmes has reached out about the status of New York Jets defender Haason Reddick.
The Lions' depth at defensive end has taken a hit as both of their opening night starters, Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, are sidelined with season-ending injuries.
Crosby has 5.5 sacks on the season to this point. He has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday, but does not carry an injury designation going into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.