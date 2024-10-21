Detroit Lions Are Massive 11.5-Point Favorites Against Titans
The Detroit Lions are expected to return home to Ford Field this weekend and dominate a less than stellar Tennessee Titans squad.
With both teams headed in opposite directions, the Lions are currently an 11.5-point betting favorite, according to many popular sports books.
Detroit was able to come out victorious, without Aidan Hutchinson, against a Minnesota Vikings team that was undefeated prior to the Week 7 matchup.
Quarterback Jared Goff and the offense have caught the attention of NFL pundits and fans for their ability to move the football and explosiveness.
One of the biggest takeaways of the weekend was Goff entering the NFL MVP conversation, due to his consistent performances the past three weeks.
According to Sports Illustrated, "Goff delivered whenever the Lions needed to score in a hurry, evident by the three touchdown drives in the second quarter, and whenever the Lions needed a completion to control the time of possession. (Seven players caught a pass from Goff on Sunday.) As for another reason why Goff is a frontrunner for MVP—Brock Purdy, C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers and Daniel Jones all struggled against the Flores-led defense earlier this season. And here are more reasons why the near-perfect Goff is a strong MVP candidate."
On the other hand, the Titans are 1-5 and were dominated by the Bills, 34-10, in their last appearance.
The Titans head coach, Brian Callahan, served as the Lions quarterbacks coach for two seasons (2016-17).
