2020 NFC Power Rankings

With the NFL season supposedly right around the corner, it's time to gauge where the Detroit Lions stack up in the NFC.

This year, there will be an additional wild card spot, upping the total number of playoff teams to seven in each conference.

Playing the odds, that gives the Lions a better chance at reaching the postseason by default.

It won’t be an easy task, but it's possible if enough goes right and a little luck goes their way.

Now, these rankings based on roster talent may not actually coincide directly with total wins due to strength of schedule, potential injuries and unforeseeable circumstances.

But, here is my current hierarchy of teams in the NFC:

1.) New Orleans Saints

2019 record: 13-3

Offensive DVOA: 4th (Pass: 3rd/Run: 10th)

Defensive DVOA: 11th (Pass: 13th/Run: 5th)

When looking at the Saints' roster, it is very difficult to find any major flaws. They still have the potential to be a high-powered offense, with enough talent on defense to make life difficult for opponents. Unfortunately, for the Saints, the playoffs have not been kind to them the past few years. Maybe this season they can get over the hump.

2.) San Francisco 49ers

2019 record: 13-3

Offensive DVOA: 7th (Pass: 8th/Run: 12th)

Defensive DVOA: 2nd (Pass: 2nd/Run: 11th)

Obviously, coming off a Super Bowl run in 2019, you would expect the 49ers to be contenders again. However, there is always that worry regarding the notorious post-Super Bowl slump. With how good the defense was a season ago and their strong rushing attack under Kyle Shanahan not likely going anywhere, it’s hard to envision a precipitous drop-off. Even though their wideout group as a whole is a bit of a concern, a strong defense and run game are a nightmarish scenario for opponents.

3.) Seattle Seahawks

2019 record: 11-5

Offensive DVOA: 5th (Pass: 4th/Run: 6th)

Defensive DVOA: 18th (Pass: 15th/Run: 26th)

The Seahawks were literally inches away from winning the NFC West in 2019 -- a division with the 49ers, mind you. Quarterback Russell Wilson has really risen to the occasion since those great defense, run-heavy Super Bowl days. He is one of the best signal-callers in the game currently. The Seahawks have been very proficient running the ball as well. If the defense can clean up some of its 2019 issues, Seattle is set up to make a nice run.

4.) Dallas Cowboys

2019 record: 8-8

Offensive DVOA: 2nd (Pass: 5th/Run: 3rd)

Defensive DVOA: 19th (Pass: 23rd/Run: 15th)

Recently, the Cowboys have been the classic underachievers; hence, the reason for long-time head coach Jason Garrett being shown the door in the offseason. As a team, Dallas had the most yards on offense in the NFL a season ago. On defense, there is plenty of talent. Not to mention, the Cowboys were also top 10 in terms of yards allowed. Somehow, they still only won eight games last year. Perhaps new head coach Mike McCarthy can finally bring out their full potential in the win column.

5.) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019 record: 7-9

Offensive DVOA: 22nd (Pass: 18th/Run: 26th)

Defensive DVOA: 5th (Pass: 12th/Run: 1st)

The now Tom Brady-led Buccaneers are rightfully receiving plenty of hype. Brady didn’t look great at times last season with the New England Patriots, but he also had limited talent surrounding him on offense. It will be very interesting to see how the almost 43-year-old Brady plays in Bruce Arians’ downfield passing attack, with perhaps the most receiving weapons he has ever had in his career. Basically, as long as he isn’t a turnover machine like Jameis Winston was in 2019, the Buccaneers are going to be tough to keep up with.

George Walker IV, Tennessean.com

6.) Green Bay Packers

2019 record: 13-3

Offensive DVOA: 8th (Pass: 11th/Run: 4th)

Defensive DVOA: 15th (Pass: 9th/Run: 23rd)

In a rather odd offseason, the Packers did little to help themselves improve. Their 13-win 2019 season was a bit fluky, and appeared to get exposed by the 49ers in the playoffs. It would not be surprising to see them regress back more to the mean. No matter the case, they still have Aaron Rodgers, coupled with a talented defense. Rodgers' play might not be what it used to be, but he is still plenty dangerous.

7.) Minnesota Vikings

2019 record: 10-6

Offensive DVOA: 10th (Pass: 10th/Run: 16th)

Defensive DVOA: 7th (Pass: 7th/Run: 8th)

Looking at the list of all the players the Vikings lost, there is some real roster turnover. Outside of adding nose tackle Michael Pierce, they did little to augment the talent on the team. However, they had 15 draft selections at their disposal -- only four picks in the first three rounds -- to replace the veterans. Rookies’ impact in year one is always a bit of a wild card, though. Overall, the Vikings still have plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber players to keep them in the divisional race.

8.) Philadelphia Eagles

2019 record: 9-7

Offensive DVOA: 16th (Pass: 17th/Run: 13th)

Defensive DVOA: 12th (Pass: 16th/Run: 4th)

Just a couple years removed from a Super Bowl victory, the Eagles fell into mediocrity in 2019 -- despite winning the NFC East with just nine victories. Injuries played a big factor with their underwhelming season, and they are primed for a rebound year. Adding DT Javon Hargrave and CB Darius Slay should help the defense, and just cross your fingers that the key offensive skill players can overcome their injury history.

9.) Arizona Cardinals

2019 record: 5-10-1

Offensive DVOA: 13th (Pass: 20th/Run: 2nd)

Defensive DVOA: 23rd (Pass: 27th/Run: 12th)

The Cardinals are the dark-horse playoff team of many national pundits. Yes, there is some nice young talent on the team, and adding DeAndre Hopkins could make their spread attack lethal. However, the defense is still a big question mark. This is a team that just feels like they are a year away, with how much weight they are putting on newer players.

10.) Detroit Lions

2019 record: 3-12-1

Offensive DVOA: 18th (Pass: 15th/Run: 27th)

Defensive DVOA: 28th (Pass: 29th/Run: 17th)

Despite the Lions being one of the most active teams this offseason, there were a lot of lateral-type moves. With a healthy Matthew Stafford last season, they were roughly a .500 team. Even then, the games they lost went down to the wire. Honestly, the defense can’t get much worse. And if their defensive-minded head coach Matt Patricia can even get middle-of-the-road production out of that unit, they should squarely be in the hunt for the final wild card spot.

Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports

11.) Los Angeles Rams

2019 record: 9-7

Offensive DVOA: 17th (Pass: 13th/Run: 20th)

Defensive DVOA: 9th (Pass: 10th/Run: 10th)

Head coach Sean McVay can only work his magic so much. The explosive offense of 2018 appears to be long gone. The O-line, quarterback and running back play all have greatly declined. Being in cap hell has greatly limited the Rams' ability to replace quality players as well.

The defense was actually the strength of the team last season, and they lost talent and replaced their veteran defensive coordinator with an unproven option.

12.) Chicago Bears

2019 record: 8-8

Offensive DVOA: 25th (Pass: 19th/Run: 29th)

Defensive DVOA: 8th (Pass: 8th/Run: 13th)

As good as the Bears' defense is, their offense is almost equally as bad. Most of the team’s struggles stem from poor quarterback play. And even if newcomer Nick Foles does take over for the faltering Mitch Trubisky, it’s likely just more of the same. They don't have an overpowering offensive line or the running back group to cover up their passing woes, either. For whatever reason, the Bears also decided to go all-in in free agency and the draft at the tight end position -- something Lions fans know quite well.

The Bears’ window with their elite defense is shrinking, and the offense must find a way to take advantage while they can.

13.) Atlanta Falcons

2019 record: 7-9

Offensive DVOA: 15th (Pass: 12th/Run: 22nd)

Defensive DVOA: 20th (Pass: 25th/Run: 14th)

Head coach Dan Quinn was riding the hot seat all last season, until putting together a solid stretch of games to end the year. It would appear the Falcons are trying to avoid going into rebuild mode by giving Quinn at least one more year. The offense will still probably carry the team, but it just seems like this team could fall apart at any moment. Their big three at quarterback, running back and wide receiver are all aging, yet are good overall veterans.

14.) Carolina Panthers

2019 record: 5-11

Offensive DVOA: 28th (Pass: 31st/Run: 9th)

Defensive DVOA: 25th (Pass: 11th/Run: 32nd)

New head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady create an intriguing pair for the Panthers’ offense. Also, important to mention is that quarterback Cam Newton is out, and in is Teddy Bridgewater. Who knows exactly what the offense will look like with all the alterations. On paper, it doesn’t exactly look all too intimidating, beyond star running back Christian McCaffrey.

There might not be another team who’s had to replace more starters on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, either, and they weren’t particularly great before all the loss of talent. Even while using all their 2020 draft picks on the defense, it doesn't necessarily mean immediate results.

15.) New York Giants

2019 record: 4-12

Offensive DVOA: 13th (Pass: 26th/Run: 18th)

Defensive DVOA: 24th (Pass: 31st/Run: 7th)

The Giants didn’t do anything particularly well in 2019. Saquon Barkley is a special talent, but the offensive output will almost fully fall on the development of second-year quarterback Daniel Jones. Their offseason moves seemed questionable, and there wasn’t anything eye-popping that would suggest there will be a massive turnaround in 2019. Free-agent acquisitions in CB James Bradberry and LB Blake Martinez are nice role players, and they paid top dollar for both.

16.) Washington Football Team

2019 record: 3-13

Offensive DVOA: 30th (Pass: 29th/Run: 25th)

Defensive DVOA: 24th (Pass: 24th/Run: 24th)

New head coach Ron Rivera has his work cut out for him. There is a reason that Washington had the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Subsequently, it landed DE Chase Young, which isn’t too bad of a deal. If Washington has one thing going for it, it’s their pass rush. Outside that, it’s really difficult to find any strengths on the team. From a pure talent standpoint, its offense could be the worst in the NFL. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins still has a long way to go -- if his rookie season is any indication.

Related

Lions Have Made Improvements, But Still Have Key Deficiencies

Lions Likely to Make 10 Roster Cuts Prior to Training Camp

Detroit Lions That Could Make the Pro Bowl in 2020

Latest mock drafts have Lions selecting QB Justin Fields