2020 Projections: Lions’ Starting Linebackers

The Lions added a few new linebackers to the mix this year -- Jamie Collins, Reggie Ragland and Julian Okwara.

Returning from the 2019 squad are Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones, Jahlani Tavai, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, while JACK backer Devon Kennard was released.

In their base defense, the Lions utilize two off-ball linebackers.

They have the MIKE or middle backer -- where Davis and Tavai mostly line up -- and the WILL or weak-side backer where Jones sees most of his playing time.

Technically, the JACK backer is considered a linebacker as well. However, the JACK backer predominantly plays on the edge, on the other side of the down defensive end.

With the new faces in the linebackers room, who will be the 2020 starters?

It’s not the easiest question to answer with the Lions' hybrid defense.

Head coach Matt Patricia’s scheme is multiple, and needs versatile linebackers that can line up all over the field -- which makes locking them into one role difficult.

First off, at the MIKE, Davis was the main man in the middle a season ago.

Even with Tavai stealing snaps here and there, Davis out-snapped Tavai and usually by a fairly large margin.

That’s not to say Davis played better than Tavai, but the staff still relied on Davis more often.

Going into 2020, that could change. The Lions did draft Tavai in the second round last year, and opted not to give Davis his fifth-year rookie option. Tavai is likely the future at the position.

At the WILL position, Jones is the incumbent.

However, due to the Collins signing, Jones will likely be relegated to more of a backup role.

Even though the WILL backer plays off the ball, there is still plenty of snaps played on the edge -- which is perfect for Collins' versatile skill set.

Considering the money the Lions gave Collins, he will likely see the most snaps of any backer and at Jones’ expense.

Lastly, let's look at the JACK backer.

Last season at JACK, Kennard had the most snaps on the defense for any lineman or linebacker.

His departure frees up plenty of playing time.

In all likelihood, this position will be filled by a committee.

Collins, Tavai, Jones, Ragland, Austin Bryant and the rookie Okwara all have experience standing up on the edge.

To label one player the starter will be a bit of a misnomer.

However, with how important the JACK is to the pass rush, Okwara has the leg up in terms of getting to the passer.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn drafted Okwara near the top of the third round for a reason.

In typical running situations, Okwara may be on the sidelines.

In a passing league, my guess is Okwara will end up seeing more snaps at JACK than any other linebacker.

Overall, Davis at MIKE, Collins at WILL and Okwara at JACK are my predictions for the starters.

Still, I would only write the starting lineup in pencil.

There is a strong chance the starters change from week to week, with Collins being the one consistent player on the field for the opening defensive snap.

