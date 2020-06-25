Lions and NFL Should Have Player Injury Concerns Ahead of 2020 Season

In 2019, 16 members of the Detroit Lions roster finished the season on injured reserve.

"We had a lot of injuries this year, and we have to look at that and see what happened there and see where we can get better," general manager Bob Quinn said during his season-ending press conference.

Both head of strength of conditioning coach Harold Nash and assistant strength and performance coach Rodney Hill was let go following the end of Detroit's disappointing season.

One month ahead of scheduled training camps, one NFL analyst is wondering why more has not been made of the risk of injury for NFL players.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes, "NFL doctors were presented with data after 2011 that showed a serious uptick in Achilles and hamstring injuries during that lockout-affected season. This year, on paper, there’s even more reason for concern since players haven’t had the same access to gyms or trainers that they would’ve even back in 2011, and have had to get creative to stay in shape as a result."

On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order allowing for the return of professional sports, but without fans.

“Good news, sports fans,” Whitmer said in a news release. “We are now ready to gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan. While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe. We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Detroit has added Josh Schuler as the strength and conditioning coach, along with Morris Henry and Tom Kanavy as the assistant strength and conditioning coaches for the upcoming 2020 season.

It will be incumbent on the new strength and conditioning staff to pay extra close attention to the health of the current roster as a result of the most unique offseasons in recent memory.

To read Breer's latest report for The MMQB, click here.

