Justin Coleman Has Potential to Raise His Game

Jason Ross Jr.

Confidence can very often play a pivotal role in the performance of a cornerback. 

The importance of that confidence is amplified against the league’s best competition. 

Lions defensive back Justin Coleman proved in 2019 that he possesses the knack for stepping up on the biggest of stages. 

Coleman had a season that most would deem to be inconsistent, but the numbers show that he tended to play to the level of his competition. 

He was seemingly unfazed with high-level quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes targeting him.

According to Pro Football Focus, Coleman registered the third-highest grade (77.9) against playoff offenses in 2019. 

San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman finished with the highest mark (82.9) against postseason offenses from last year.    

Week 3 and Week 4 matchups against Philadelphia and Kansas City, respectively, were part of a five-game stretch for Coleman that had many raving about Detroit’s decision to give him a four-year, $36 million deal, making him the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. 

Detroit fans realize that your games only mean so much when you come away from a season with three wins. 

If Detroit is destined for the playoff stage in 2020, the prospect of Coleman matching up against the top receiver of opponents could very well work in the Lions’ favor. 

