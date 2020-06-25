3 Things to Know about Sheila Ford Hamp

For nearly 35 minutes Tuesday, new Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp introduced herself to the media and supporters of the franchise.

Ford Hamp hopes to take the lessons learned from her parents to run the organization she is so deeply familiar with.

Here are three things to know about the new principal owner of the Lions:

1.) Tennis fueled Ford Hamp's competitive fire

"My message (is) I’m going to do everything in my power to create a winning organization, and especially on the field," Ford Hamp said. "The fans deserve it, the city deserves it and I am a very competitive person. I grew up playing competitive tennis. It’s an individual sport and I’m out there by myself and, boy, I hated to lose. I still hate to lose. I guess that’s my message to the fans: I’ll hate to lose as much as they do, and I’ll try not to."

2.) Lions will be still be a "hands-on" family endeavor

Ford Hamp made it a point to express she would take a deep dive into the organization and that major decisions would still be discussed with her family.

“I don’t plan to meddle, but I plan to be informed enough so I can make good decisions at the top,” she said. “My mother, we have a board as you know, my two sisters and my brother and my mother. Any major decisions will totally be discussed with all of them, and we’re all in constant touch about things. We discuss and come together.

“I guess the buck has to stop somewhere, so I guess it’s me. But, with the help and discussion of my siblings and my mother. I’ve been on this job for about four hours now, so I think what I do will evolve. As I said, I don’t have a specific agenda, but my main objective is to be a learner and (to) understand and hopefully, make intelligent decisions.”

3.) She will be more accessible to the media

Martha Firestone Ford did not give one single open press conference while running the Lions.

Ford Hamp was asked if she planned to speak more to the media during her time as owner.

A promise was made to be more accessible to fans and the media, and there was talk of a desire to be more personable with the fans.

“Well, I’ll do things from time to time, for sure,” Ford Hamp said. “Happy to talk. I’m not sure I’m looking for a career in television or radio. It’ll be as we go. I’ll see how it is.”

She added, “Yes, I will talk to the media at times.”

