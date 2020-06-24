AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

3 Critical Mistakes Made by Martha Ford

John Maakaron

Martha Firestone Ford ran the Detroit Lions for the better part of six years. 

There was a number of positive things instituted by the Lions' former principal owner, including upgrades at Ford Field, strong community efforts and contributions and a commitment to the health and well-being of former military men and women.

The struggles on the field, though, have plagued the Ford family for nearly six decades. 

Here are three critical mistakes Firestone Ford made during her tenure as owner of the Lions:

Firing Jim Caldwell 

Caldwell is undoubtedly among the the best coaches in Lions history. 

The team’s first and only Black head coach was fired after a 9-7 season in 2018.

The reason provided was that the 9-7 mark was no longer the standard for Detroit. 

Matt Patricia was brought in to take the team forward. Instead, the organization has only won nine games in the past two seasons. 

Caldwell’s winning percentage (56.3 percent) in his four years as head man was the best of any Lions coach in the past 60 years.

Offering to donate money to players' causes to prevent kneeling back in 2017

Three years ago, Ford requested that players stand for the national anthem instead of kneeling.

In exchange, she offered to donate her money to players' causes in order to ease the growing tension among fans that voiced their displeasure at the sight of silent protesting.

Had she decided to take a stand and be at the forefront of a growing movement, it's possible the NFL would not be revisiting silent protests only three years later.

Keeping Matt Patricia following a 3-12-1 season

“(Firing Patricia) would have been the popular choice, the popular decision, and we knew that. But, as I say, we’re doing what is right for the organization," new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said last year.

By retaining Patricia, Detroit is hoping that his message finally is received and applied on the football field. 

Through his first two years on the job, Patricia has struggled to instill his defensive principles, and his defense in 2019 was among the organization's worst-ever.

Ford must have believed in the "Patriot Way" since her roster is now filled with ex-Patriots players.

A fresh start, instead, just may have been what the organization needed. 

Related

CB Justin Coleman Has Potential to Raise His Game

Coronavirus Could End Up Saving Matt Patricia's Job

All Lions: New Lions Owner Plans to Be 'Hands-On'

Ford Hamp: "I Don't Have a Hit List"

Martha Ford Stepping Down as Lions Owner

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Genna Rose
Genna Rose

The Ford's always expect the Lions to improve, compete, and win. It can't be perfect all the time when owning a team. "Mistakes" turn into lessons learned and hopefully become improvement down the road. Sheila is breaking the mold by taking the time to learn the ins and outs of the franchise.

DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

I think firing Caldwell was certainly not an error! He couldn’t coach in late games and was too boring and conservative at times. It was just time

ATK49
ATK49

Definitely more than 3 mistakes! I think one that should have made this list was hiring Rod Wood

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OL Jonah Jackson Agrees to Terms with Lions

Lions sign third-round pick Jonah Jackson

Logan Lamorandier

by

Jason Ross Jr.

Coronavirus Could End Up Saving Matt Patricia's Job

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp acknowledges 'weird year.'

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Martha Ford Stepping Down as Lions Owner

Sheila Ford Hamp is the Lions' new principal owner. Read more on the Detroit Lions' change in ownership.

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

2020 Projections: Lions' Starting Offensive Guards

Projecting who the Detroit Lions' starting offensive guards will be during the 2020 NFL season

Logan Lamorandier

by

Genna Rose

Justin Coleman Has Potential to Raise His Game

Detroit Lions' Justin Coleman registered the third-highest grade against playoff offenses in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

New Lions Owner Plans to Be 'Hands-On'

Sheila Ford Hamp’s plan is to get to know everything she can about the Lions organization.

John Maakaron

by

Genna Rose

Sheila Ford Hamp: "I Don't Have a Hit List"

New Detroit Lions principal owner gives more detail on mandate to win for Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

John Maakaron

by

Genna Rose

Expectations for Lions' New Principal Owner Sheila Ford Hamp

Diving into the expectations for the Detroit Lions' new principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp

Logan Lamorandier

by

JCM31179

Ranking Bob Quinn's 5 Best Free-Agent Signings

Taking a look at Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn's five best free-agent signings.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Lions Ownership Still Has Not Found Secret to Success

Lions ownership still has not found secret to success. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1