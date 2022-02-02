Skip to main content

2022 Senior Bowl: Day 2 Updates

Senior Bowl practices will resume on Wednesday afternoon. Follow along with SI All Lions.

The first set of Senior Bowl practices will be televised on Wednesday afternoon. 

While the National team hits the practice field first, the American squad will take the field at 3 p.m. ET. 

Viewers wanting to take a closer look at the Lions coaching staff working with college draft prospects can tune in to ESPN 2 for two hours of live coverage. 

On Tuesday, quarterback Sam Howell had the best day of the quarterbacks on the American squad. 

He showcased his arm talent early in day, but struggled with poor tosses near the end of practice. 

The quarterback who struggled the most was Desmond Ridder of the National Squad, as he was observed struggling with ball security and inaccuracy on Day 1. 

The player who generated a significant amount of buzz was Florida State's Jermaine Johnson

He showcased why many view him as a prospect who can emerge as a significant threat to opposing quarterbacks.

Johnson secured 70 tackles with 18 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in is senior season. 

He was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Follow along with SI All Lions all throughout the Senior Bowl, as we bring you all the pertinent and relevant information you need to know this week. 

