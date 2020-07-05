Second-round pick D'Andre Swift became the fifth of Detroit's nine draft selections in 2020 to sign his rookie contract.

Detroit surprised some by selecting Swift with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While terms were not officially disclosed, the ex-Bulldogs contract is worth $8.5 million over four years, according to Spotrac.

In his three seasons at Georgia, Swift rushed for 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards in 43 games.

“I think we always need multiple backs. It’s a position where guys get hit. They take a pounding. So, we’ve just got to make sure we have good depth and guys that can go out there and make plays for us," general manager Bob Quinn said following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Quinn added, "D’Andre’s not going to carry the ball 35 times a game. We know that. We’re going to use our backs, (and) we’re going to use all of them. That’s why we drafted D’Andre. He’s going to be part of that package."

Detroit's offense currently plans on utilizing a rotation of backs in 2020, which will likely primarily consist of Swift, Kerryon Johnson and Alabama product Bo Scarbrough.

Jeff Okudah, Quintez Cephus, Jason Huntley, and Jashon Cornell have yet to sign their rookie contracts.

