Predictions: Colts-Lions

Vito Chirco

The Lions are going for their first three-game winning streak since winning three in a row from Weeks 9-11 of the 2017 season -- a year before Matt Patricia took over as Detroit head man.

As I've written about all week long at SI All Lions, a major key to Detroit pulling off the Week 8 victory against the Indianapolis Colts will be limiting the production of Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor comes into the contest, averaging 4.1 yards a carry and having accounted for 367 rushing yards and three touchdowns through six games.

I see the Lions having a hard time both stopping Taylor and establishing their own ground attack Sunday against Indianapolis, and those two factors are why I ultimately have the Colts prevailing. Colts 27, Lions 21

Logan Lamorandier

Despite the Colts' 4-2 record, they might not be quite as good as the win-loss column suggests. They have had the easiest schedule in the league so far, with one of their wins coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Meanwhile, the Lions are on a two-game win streak -- against easier opponents -- but have begun to turn it around after some of their early-season struggles.

Detroit head coach Matt Patricia has his defense stopping the run, varying coverages and getting a little more pressure on the quarterback.

On the offensive side of the ball, quarterback Matthew Stafford is starting to shake off the rust, as well. Maybe it has something to do with wide receiver Kenny Golladay’s return. The Lions are now 3-1 with Golladay on the field.

Toward the beginning of the week, I was leaning toward the Lions having difficulties pulling off the victory.

Now, maybe I’ve had too much Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid. But, I’m feeling a Lions win, leading to the first three-game win streak of Patricia’s tenure in Detroit. Lions 27, Colts 24

John Maakaron

Detroit is playing better on defense, and will be looking to win its first game at home in over a year.

D'Andre Swift and T.J. Hockenson have been finding the end zone regularly the past few weeks.

Philip Rivers should be good for a turnover or two.

If Detroit's offense can take advantage of the extra possessions, I think this is a comfortable win for Detroit. Lions 30, Colts 21

Adam Strozynski

Coming off a gift last week, Matthew Stafford and the Lions' offense will go power vs. power with the Indianapolis Colts' defense.

Stafford has completed over 62 percent of his passes this season, and has averaged 7.7 yards per attempt.

His offensive prowess will be needed against this Colts defense that is giving up 6.6 yards per attempt and that has produced 13 sacks this season.

While the ground game is led by Adrian Peterson (314 yards and two TDs) and D'Andre Swift (5.4 yards per carry and four TDs), Peterson and Swift will also be needed to complement the pass game. But, the two of them will have their hands full.

The Colts' defensive front is only allowing 3.5 yards per rushing attempt.

If the Lions' defense can chip in and make Philip Rivers uneasy, forcing a turnover or two, the Lions have a chance at producing a win. Lions 24, Colts 21

