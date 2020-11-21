Schuyler Callihan of SI AllPanthers answers five questions heading into the Lions' Week 11 contest with the Carolina Panthers.

1.) What are your thoughts on the backup quarterbacks behind Teddy Bridgewater?

Schuyler Callihan: Will Grier didn't perform well last year in his two starts, throwing zero touchdowns and four interceptions. But, he was thrown into a terrible situation. The team was banged up, he was still learning the offense and the team had pretty much packed it in, at that point of the season. He's got a lot of talent, and is in a much better situation now, with this new coaching staff.

There are a lot of unknowns about P.J. Walker, despite him entering the game for a few snaps twice this season when Bridgewater went down. If I had to guess, Grier is the guy, if Teddy is out.

2.) How impressed have you been with rookie head coach Matt Rhule?

Callihan: Matt Rhule has done a tremendous job with this team, even though it is short on experience and very thin in the two-deep. Five of the team's losses have been by one score, so the record is a bit deceiving. He's the right man for the job, and will turn this team around by as early as 2022.

3.) Robby Anderson and DJ Moore provide Carolina's offense with some explosiveness. What makes this duo one of the better tandems in the NFL?

Callihan: Offensive coordinator Joe Brady does a really good job of finding ways to get his playmakers the ball.

The biggest reason Robby Anderson has had a breakout season is because Carolina has used him in a variety of ways and has asked him to do a lot more than the Jets did. New York viewed him as a deep threat only, which really hid his star potential.

Moore is a smooth route runner that has really strong hands and is a season or so away from really blossoming. He's only going to get better under Brady.

DJ Moore scores a touchdown against Atlanta. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

4.) What matchups are you looking forward to watching this week?

Callihan: With Donte Jackson likely out for this game, rookie Troy Pride Jr. is going to have to step up and play extremely well on Marvin Jones Jr., if he is able to go. Rasul Douglas will do his thing on the other side of the field, but Pride or maybe even Corn Elder has to step up.

The other matchup is rookie safety/linebacker Jeremy Chinn covering tight end T.J. Hockenson, who I think are two of the best young players at their respective positions. It's definitely going to be a matchup to keep your eyes on.

5.) What is your prediction for the Week 11 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers?

Callihan: Although Bridgewater may not play, I believe Grier or Walker will be able to find success against this Detroit defense. However, I don't think it will be enough. Carolina's defense is just as bad, and ranks dead last in third-down defense. That may be the difference in the game.

FINAL: Lions 30, Panthers 27

More from SI All Lions:

Scouting Romeo Okwara

Adrian Peterson Says D'Andre Swift Should Have Started 'Two or Three Weeks Ago'

Lions' Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay, Amendola Out

Lions Will Likely Play Panthers Without Three Starters on Offense

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 11 Predictions

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.