Lions' Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Swift, Golladay, Amendola Out

According to a pool report, Matthew Stafford was back out on the practice field for Friday's practice.

As a result, it is highly likely that Stafford suits up and plays this Sunday on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Unfortunately, Kenny Golladay, D’Andre Swift and Danny Amendola did not participate in practice on Friday.

Mohamed Sanu is a potential candidate to be called up from the practice squad this weekend to fill in for Golladay.

“Mohamed Sanu’s been awesome. I’ve obviously competed against him for a long time. I have the utmost respect for him as a player, competitor. Everything that he brings every single day has been great. It’s been great to be around, and I think he’s worked really hard, obviously, just trying to learn as fast as he can in our system and really just learn the team and go out and work every single day," Lions coach Matt Patricia said Friday. "He’s run some really good routes on the practice field. He’s done a good job of helping us on both sides of the ball and helping the defense get ready in some situations and obviously, stepping in on offense. I think he just is continuing to learn and just grow. And (I’m) just really pleased with where he’s headed right now.”

Detroit Lions' Friday Injury Report

