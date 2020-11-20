SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina?

Vito Chirco

D'Andre Swift might not be the Lions' starter at running back Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. 

Not because of his performance last week against the Washington Football Team, a game in which he rushed a career-high 16 times for 81 yards and also recorded five receptions for a career-best 68 receiving yards and a score.

But, instead because of being in concussion protocol, which puts his availability for this weekend in jeopardy. 

In his place, it's expected that veteran Adrian Peterson will resume his role from earlier this season as the team's primary ball-carrier.

Swift's potential absence could also result in an uptick in carries for Kerryon Johnson, too. 

Johnson has been relegated to primarily a blocking-back role in 2020, due to Peterson's presence in the backfield and the emergence of the first-year pro in Swift.

USATSI_15177668_168388382_lowres
Brad Rempel, USA TODAY Sports

Throughout nine games this season, the third-year back has rushed no more than eight times in a single game, and has also accumulated no more than 32 rushing yards -- both of which came back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers. 

Additionally, over the last three weeks, he's rushed a total of five times for 32 yards, including just one carry for three yards a week ago against Washington. 

It begs the question: Can the Lions count on Johnson for consistent production in their Week 11 tilt in Carolina? 

While I don't view Johnson as a highly reliable back, there is a chance for him to have a decent day on the ground because of what Carolina offers as a rush defense.

Going into this contest, the Panthers rank 20th in total rushing yards allowed (1,245), 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (14) and 28th in yards per carry permitted (4.8). 

Also, Detroit's offensive line has done a solid job all season long of opening up holes for the team's running backs. 

All of the above factors present Johnson with an opportunity to produce a season-best day on the ground, and I think he will Sunday against the Panthers.

What do you guys think: Can the Lions count on Johnson to be productive this weekend? 

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

More from SI All Lions:

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Everson Griffen Reveals Source of His Energy

4 Players That Must Step Up to Aid Matthew Stafford

Bevell: 'To Keep the Quarterback That Clean Was a Good Job'

Tests Reveal Matthew Stafford Has Partial Tear in Thumb Ligament

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Polls

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Read more on Matthew Stafford's wife struggling with the recent shutdown enforced by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

John Maakaron

by

Jtraf

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Read more on the five players the Lions should target in free agency this offseason

Daniel Kelly

by

Scott54151

Should Lions Be Concerned about Rookie Jeff Okudah?

Read more on whether or not the Lions should be concerned about Jeff Okudah's start to his NFL career.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Lions' Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Swift Misses Practice with Concussion

Read more on the Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report released on Thursday.

John Maakaron

Twitter Reacts: Being Top Mediocre Football Team Is Not Acceptable

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' performance against the Washington Football Team was concerning to supporters.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

Who's in Penthouse and Doghouse after Lions' Week 10 Victory?

Read more to find out who belongs in the Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after their Week 10 victory over the Washington Football Team

Vito Chirco

by

SouthSideSal

4 Players That Must Step Up to Aid Matthew Stafford

Read more on the four players that need to step up to aid Matthew Stafford the rest of the way this season

Vito Chirco

by

Jmurdock

Film Review: Two Key Offensive Drives Stall for Lions' Offense in Second Half

Read more on the Detroit Lions offensive play calls while leading 24-10 against the Washington Football Team.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Panthers

Read more on the three keys to victory for the Lions this Sunday in Carolina

Vito Chirco

Lions' Week 11 Power Rankings: Lions in the Hunt for Playoff Berth

The Week 11 power rankings are out, and the Detroit Lions have moved up in the majority of the national rankings this week.

John Maakaron

by

KCTruck