Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina?

D'Andre Swift might not be the Lions' starter at running back Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Not because of his performance last week against the Washington Football Team, a game in which he rushed a career-high 16 times for 81 yards and also recorded five receptions for a career-best 68 receiving yards and a score.

But, instead because of being in concussion protocol, which puts his availability for this weekend in jeopardy.

In his place, it's expected that veteran Adrian Peterson will resume his role from earlier this season as the team's primary ball-carrier.

Swift's potential absence could also result in an uptick in carries for Kerryon Johnson, too.

Johnson has been relegated to primarily a blocking-back role in 2020, due to Peterson's presence in the backfield and the emergence of the first-year pro in Swift.

Throughout nine games this season, the third-year back has rushed no more than eight times in a single game, and has also accumulated no more than 32 rushing yards -- both of which came back in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, over the last three weeks, he's rushed a total of five times for 32 yards, including just one carry for three yards a week ago against Washington.

It begs the question: Can the Lions count on Johnson for consistent production in their Week 11 tilt in Carolina?

While I don't view Johnson as a highly reliable back, there is a chance for him to have a decent day on the ground because of what Carolina offers as a rush defense.

Going into this contest, the Panthers rank 20th in total rushing yards allowed (1,245), 27th in rushing touchdowns allowed (14) and 28th in yards per carry permitted (4.8).

Also, Detroit's offensive line has done a solid job all season long of opening up holes for the team's running backs.

All of the above factors present Johnson with an opportunity to produce a season-best day on the ground, and I think he will Sunday against the Panthers.

What do you guys think: Can the Lions count on Johnson to be productive this weekend?

Vote and comment below.

