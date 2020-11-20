SI.com
AllLions
SI NFL Team Publishers Week 11 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 11 of the NFL regular season is now upon us. 

The Seattle Seahawks avenged their Week 7 overtime loss by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 on Thursday Night Football.

Carlos Hyde provided the spark on offense the Seahawks were lacking the past few weeks. 

Russell Wilson was able to avoid the costly turnover and went 23-of-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Credit goes to SI NFL team publisher Philip Wilson (Colts), who went 12-2 on his predictions last week. 

Yours truly also picked 9 of 14 games correctly in Week 10..

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 65% of games (94-52-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

