SI NFL Team Publishers Week 11 Predictions

Week 11 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Seattle Seahawks avenged their Week 7 overtime loss by defeating the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 on Thursday Night Football.

Carlos Hyde provided the spark on offense the Seahawks were lacking the past few weeks.

Russell Wilson was able to avoid the costly turnover and went 23-of-28 for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

Credit goes to SI NFL team publisher Philip Wilson (Colts), who went 12-2 on his predictions last week.

Yours truly also picked 9 of 14 games correctly in Week 10..

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 65% of games (94-52-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

Poll: Can the Lions Count on Kerryon Johnson against Carolina

5 Free Agents Lions Should Target in Offseason

Kelly Stafford Struggles Living in 'Dictatorship That We Call Michigan'

Everson Griffen Reveals Source of His Energy

4 Players That Must Step Up to Aid Matthew Stafford

Bevell: 'To Keep the Quarterback That Clean Was a Good Job'

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast