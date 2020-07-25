Earlier this week, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was rated as the worst GM in the entire National Football League.

“To a comical degree -- Trey Flowers, Duron Harmon, Justin Coleman, Danny Shelton, Danny Amendola and literally eight others -- Quinn only seems interested in ex-Patriots on the trade and free agent markets,” Patrick Daugherty of Rotoworld wrote. “How about instead of co-opting someone else’s identity, you create your own?”

The player Quinn reportedly scouted the most during his tenure in Detroit was Florida cornerback Teez Tabor.

Tabor's speed was heavily criticized pre-draft, and many wondered why Quinn gambled by selecting him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

It didn't take long to recognize the ex-SEC cornerback would struggle mightily in the NFL.

Tabor was eventually released in 2019, and was recently cut from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

Here are five players that Detroit could have drafted instead:

1.) Running back Alvin Kamara

The Saints certainly have been impressed with Kamara, especially after his first two seasons in the league.

"Alvin Kamara is a crucial part of New Orleans' offensive success. He had over 1,500 all-purpose yards in each of his first two seasons and is just a year removed from 18 touchdowns," according to SI's Saints News Network.

2.) Wide receiver Chris Godwin

If Quinn had the vision or desire to build an explosive offense, Godwin in the second round and Kenny Golladay in the third would certainly have accomplished this feat.

In 2019, Godwin secured 86 receptions for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns -- all career-high marks.

3.) Tight end George Kittle

Widely regarded as the best at his position, Kittle has emerged as a star offensive weapon for the 49ers.

Detroit is hoping that T.J. Hockenson can grow into a player of Kittle's caliber, but that is still an uncertainty at this point in his career.

4.) Running back Kareem Hunt

It is entirely possible Hunt does not find himself in the sort of trouble he found himself in, if he played for the Lions.

In his first season, Hunt earned the NFL rushing title with 1,327 rushing yards, beating out Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell.

5.) Safety Eddie Jackson

Jackson could have certainly aided Detroit's secondary if he was selected back in 2017.

While playing at free safety, Jackson secured six interceptions in 2018 for the Bears.

A change to strong safety saw a dip in his production for Chicago last season.

With a return to his natural position in 2020, he can resume regularly deflecting passes and securing plenty of interceptions for Detroit's divisional foe.