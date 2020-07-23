AllLions
GM Bob Quinn Criticized Heavily for Lack of Team Identity

John Maakaron

Analysts outside of the metro Detroit area are also questioning what is the true identity of the Detroit Lions. 

In his fifth year with the Lions organization, general manager Bob Quinn was ranked as the worst at his job (No. 30 out of 30 ranked GMs), per a list compiled by Rotoworld.

Rotoworld's Patrick Daugherty decided not to include first-time general managers in his annual rankings list. 

According to Daugherty, 

"Quinn only seems interested in ex-Patriots on the trade and free agent markets. How about instead of co-opting someone else’s identity, you create your own? This is the Detroit Lions. It’s going to take a big thinker to turn things around. Quinn only seems capable of copying someone else’s thoughts." 

USATSI_13849879_168388382_lowres
Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press

Supporters and pundits are now pointing out what many have felt regarding Quinn's tenure in Detroit: He simply has struggled to find many homegrown, big-time playmakers in his four seasons on the job.

In 2019, Quinn ranked 24th, and he was ranked 19th in the 2018 list.

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared during her introductory press conference what the expectations were for Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia ahead of the 2020 season. 

"I think this is going to be a weird year, so I don’t want to say anything about wins and losses. I think the overarching thing is that we want to see major improvement," Ford Hamp said. "At this point, I can’t really say what those specific measures are going to be, because I don’t know what the season is going to be like. But believe me, major improvement is the goal."

