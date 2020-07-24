AllLions
Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

John Maakaron

The NFLPA has voted to unanimously approve the proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement, setting the stage for the majority of NFL training camps to open next week. 

The start of training camp was in jeopardy -- had the players and owners not come to an agreement on a myriad of issues, including testing and safety protocols and emergency response plans.  

NFL rookies were supposed to begin reporting earlier this week. 

But, since a myriad of issues had yet to be resolved, the Lions' entire roster is now planning to report on July 28.

Training camps are not going to operate like they have in previous seasons. 

The first two weeks will be an acclimation period, followed by the start of practices. 

Padded practices won't begin until three weeks after camp opens -- in the middle of August.

Here is the most up-to-date timeline from the NFL's latest proposal, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

  • Day 1: Testing/virtual meetings. 
  • Days 2-3: Virtual meetings. 
  • Day 4: Testing/virtual meetings. 
  • Days 5-6: Physicals. 
  • Days 7-15: Strength and conditioning (with a day off.) 
  • Day 16: Practice starts. 
  • Day 21: First padded practice.

The latest proposal does not include changes to the salary cap in 2020.

According to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the impact of revenue shortfalls in 2020 due to the global pandemic will be spread out over four years -- beginning in 2021, per sources. 

The salary cap in 2021 will reportedly be at least $175 million.

This new agreement at least allows for the successful start of training camp. 

Barring a widespread onset of positive tests, preparations can now begin for the 2020 NFL season.

