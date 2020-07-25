AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Podcast: Can Matthew Stafford Stay Healthy in 2020?

John Maakaron

Among the biggest challenges the Detroit Lions will face this upcoming season due to the modified activities of training camp will be putting together an offensive line that can produce effectively and quickly.

The challenge is of the utmost importance since franchise passer Matthew Stafford is returning after back-to-back serious back injuries.

After moving on from guard Graham Glasgow and Rick Wagner, the organization selected two guards in the 2020 NFL Draft and invested heavily in Halapoulivaati Vaitai in an attempt to rebuild the offensive line.

Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker are two returning members that are expected to continue to lead the revamped unit.

It's universally recognized that if Stafford suffers any further setbacks then Detroit's chances for success will be in jeopardy yet again.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

  • Matt Prater vs. Brandon McManus 2020 Bud Light field goal challenge.
  • Discussing attending NFL games at Ford Field versus staying at home in 2020.
  • Should the NFL expand the playoffs even more just for the 2020 season?
  • What can general manager Bob Quinn do immediately to improve the Lions on-field product?
  • Quinn being ranked the worst GM in the entire NFL.

Don't miss any future episodes of the podcast. Make sure to subscribe to the LionsMaven Podcast, which is available everywhere your favorite podcasts are housed.

Related 

Can LB Jamie Collins Replicate 2019 Sack Production?

Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

2020 Season Preview: Week 9 Lions at Vikings

Lions Players That Could Have Most Benefited from Preseason

GM Bob Quinn Criticized Heavily for Lack of Team Identity

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Top 5 Running Backs in Detroit Lions Team History

This article covers the greatest running backs in Lions history. For each highlighted player, we'll review statistics, accolades and awards, and their impact on the franchise.

Jesse Unk

by

JCM31179

Season Preview: Lions at Vikings

Read more on the Lions' Week 9 opponent, the Minnesota Vikings, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Andria m

GM Bob Quinn Criticized Heavily for Lack of Team Identity

Quinn is ranked as the worst general manager in the NFL.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Why WR Marvin Jones Jr. Is a Prime Candidate to Be Traded

Read more on why Marvin Jones Jr. may not be on the Detroit Lions' roster at the end of the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

Andria m

Proposed Timeline for NFL Training Camps Revealed

The Detroit Lions and the majority of NFL training camps are set to open next week after the NFLPA ratifies changes to CBA.

John Maakaron

Lions Players That Could Have Most Benefited from Preseason

Find out which Detroit Lions players could have most benefited from NFL preseason action

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Can Jamie Collins Replicate 2019 Sack Production in Detroit?

Examining whether Detroit Lions' Jamie Collins can replicate his 2019 sack production

Logan Lamorandier

Was Trading Quandre Diggs the Downfall of the Lions' Defense?

Could trading Quandre Diggs have been the downfall of the Detroit Lions' defense in 2019? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Dannyboy3020

Mina Kimes Shocked Matt Patricia Retained His Job

Mina Kimes and Courtney Cronin dissect the NFC North and Detroit Lions in latest podcast episode.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking the NFC North's Starting Quarterbacks

Where does Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford rank among the NFC North's starting quarterbacks? Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Andria m