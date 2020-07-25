Among the biggest challenges the Detroit Lions will face this upcoming season due to the modified activities of training camp will be putting together an offensive line that can produce effectively and quickly.

The challenge is of the utmost importance since franchise passer Matthew Stafford is returning after back-to-back serious back injuries.

After moving on from guard Graham Glasgow and Rick Wagner, the organization selected two guards in the 2020 NFL Draft and invested heavily in Halapoulivaati Vaitai in an attempt to rebuild the offensive line.

Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker are two returning members that are expected to continue to lead the revamped unit.

It's universally recognized that if Stafford suffers any further setbacks then Detroit's chances for success will be in jeopardy yet again.

Also, discussed on this week's podcast:

Matt Prater vs. Brandon McManus 2020 Bud Light field goal challenge.

Discussing attending NFL games at Ford Field versus staying at home in 2020.

Should the NFL expand the playoffs even more just for the 2020 season?

What can general manager Bob Quinn do immediately to improve the Lions on-field product?

Quinn being ranked the worst GM in the entire NFL.

