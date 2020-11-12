'It Was Like a Gutshot': Peterson Describes Reaction to Being Released

Adrian Peterson ranks fifth on the NFL’s list of all-time rushing leaders.

Only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders have more career rushing yards than Peterson.

Prior to signing with Detroit, the future Hall of Famer spent two seasons in Washington.

On Sunday, Peterson will again face one of his former teams, after playing the Minnesota Vikings last week.

“I would be lying to you, if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn't there," Peterson told Darren Haynes of CBS affiliate WUSA9 in Washington, D.C. “They will get to realize what they let go.”

He added, "It was an awkward situation. It was like bam, I was cut. Just like that with no notice. It was a great journey and great opportunity. They allowed me to show that I can still play this game at a high level. I will always have love for the DMV area. It was critical for my career. It’s a reason why I’m still playing in this league now at a high level.”

© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

It was "like a gutshot"

On Thursday during his weekly media session, Peterson was asked about what it was like being released by Washington.

"I don't know really how to describe it. Kind of just like a gutshot -- bam, just got hit in the gut and things just kind of change for you. The gameplan had to be pieced together rather quickly," Peterson said.

Peterson does not harbor any bad feelings, since he is keenly aware of how the business side of the league operates.

"The one thing I always try to do in this situation is just take it for what it is. I don't really take too many things just like really personal, especially in this league, because I know the business," Peterson added.

Playing for multiple teams has been enjoyable

Despite how quickly the fortunes of a player can change, Peterson expressed that he has enjoyed being a part of multiple teams in the NFL.

"I've actually enjoyed being able to play for multiple teams. I've always wanted that. Even with the Vikings, I had 10 years there, and I've seen hundreds of guys come in and go, come in and go to different places. I am blessed.

"So, I've been able to sort of float around and build some relationships, be around a lot of great people and experience a culture there at different places. So, this is something that when I'm done playing football and I'm 50, 60 years old (and) telling stories and stuff, I really want to share this with my kids and my grandkids," Peterson said.

