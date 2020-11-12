Loyalty to Matthew Stafford Back-Breaking for Lions' Future

Matthew Stafford was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

The task at hand was always going to be an uphill battle.

Turning around the fortunes of a franchise with so few accomplishments would have required the perfect combination of roster building, coaching and Stafford living up to expectations.

Whoever you fault for the current plight of the organization, the Lions' situation right now is no better than it was when Stafford joined the team.

So, when the team was put in the favorable position of holding the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 draft, the moment presented an opportunity to take a look at the future.

Why not draft a quarterback?

Stafford had just missed half of the 2019 season with a severe back injury.

The selection of a young and talented quarterback would have represented the very beginning of a new era in Detroit Lions football.

Drafting Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert would have provided the team insurance, just in case No. 9 started the 2020 season off by throwing interceptions, fumbling the ball or taking too many sacks.

Remember, the team still would have possessed picks in the remainder of the draft to improve the roster and satisfy the win-now mandate of ownership.

The faults of general manager Bob Quinn in finding talent and players ready to perform immediately in the later rounds of the NFL Draft should not dissuade you from being upset that the team passed on a quarterback.

Those that remain in support of Stafford are living in a dream world with unicorns, "Big Foot," mermaids and the "Loch Ness Monster."

Back in the real world, Detroit's continued loyalty to No. 9 is the proverbial straw that broke the camel's back.

The future has been compromised.

The NFL is set up for teams to be around .500, based on the salary cap and widespread efforts to have parity across the league.

A 7-9 season in 2020 would likely see Detroit drafting No. 15-20 overall in next year's draft.

The odds of drafting an impactful quarterback go down the later the player is selected.

For Detroit, drafting a quarterback in rounds two-seven and hoping for a turnaround are pipe dreams.

Why the loyalty?

Nice guys finish last, and that's the case in football, too!

So, while Tagovailoa and Herbert are beginning what will end up being productive careers, Stafford is out here trying to carry the organization on his back.

Even the New England Patriots moved on from Tom Brady.

New principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp's loyalty to Stafford is more than just back-breaking. It's heartbreaking.

