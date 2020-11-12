3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Washington

The Lions will look to end their two-game losing streak when they take on the Washington Football Team this Sunday at Ford Field.

Washington is just a two-win team (2-6), but it could give Detroit some trouble as a result of its defense.

It has allowed only 23.5 points per game, good for 11th best in the NFL.

Without further ado, here are the three things the Lions must do this weekend in order to notch the Week 10 victory.

Play a clean game of football

Matthew Stafford has failed to play error-free football the past two weeks.

On top of that, all four of his turnovers the last two weeks (three interceptions and a fumble) have come in the second half.

He can ill-afford to commit a second-half turnover for a third straight contest.

The Washington Football Team has allowed the fewest passing yards through eight games (1,485).

So, it will be tough enough to pass on them as it is, and it leaves no room for an error.

Even though Washington is a very beatable team with just two wins, Stafford must play a clean game of football, in order for the Lions to come out on top Sunday.

Force Alex Smith to turn over the football

The 36-year-old Smith is starting his first game since 2018, when he suffered a devastating right leg injury in a game against the Houston Texans that almost ended his NFL career.

Since then, he's played in just two games -- both this year -- and he's gone 33-of-49 for 362 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions.

All three of the picks came a week ago in a loss against the N.Y. Giants.

The last time the Lions forced three interceptions in a game came in their 26-23 win against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

Detroit also forced two turnovers in Week 6 against Gardner Minshew II and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and won that contest, as well.

In this Week 10 tilt with Washington, I'm going to say that two forced turnovers is the key to success.

If Matt Patricia's defense makes that happen, it'll pull out the win Sunday.

Continue solid play on special teams

The Lions could be in for a long day trying to make plays and score through the air, as a result of Washington's aforementioned stout pass defense.

Every single person that has watched even a minute of the Lions in 2020 also knows that Detroit has had a horrible time trying to stop both the run and pass this season.

It's why I turn my attention to the team's special teams unit led by Brayden Coombs.

Punter Jack Fox and the Lions' punt coverage have helped make special teams the best unit on the team this year.

Fox has produced a league-leading 52.8 yards per punt through eight games, while Detroit's punt defense has recorded a league-leading three blocked punts -- all of which have come the last two weeks.

Coombs & Co. might have to bail out the defense again on Sunday and make a big play.

Even better, they could also aid a struggling Stafford and return a blocked punt or blocked field goal for a touchdown.

And with how poorly Stafford has played recently, it might be necessary.

