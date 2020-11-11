SI.com
Poll: Did Detroit Lions Blow 2020 Draft by Not Drafting a Quarterback?

John Maakaron

The early reviews are in, and they are quite favorable for rookie quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert. 

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions decided to pass on drafting both of these emerging quarterbacks. 

In fact, Detroit chose not to draft a quarterback at all. 

In a recent column, Yahoo Sports writer Dan Wetzel takes the Lions to task for their decisions in this past year's draft and for their short-sighted roster construction plans.

As Wetzel explains, 

"Yet now a desperate, failing braintrust had control of the coveted third pick in the 2020 draft. The short term was now more important than the long, which is not how good franchises are run. When picking that high, a team needs to have a heck of a reason not to select a quarterback, the most important position in the game."

Wetzel argues that drafting either of the young rookie quarterbacks would have been the proper decision based on the value of possessing the No. 3 overall pick.

In a win-now season, Detroit finds itself with a 3-5 record and with a rookie cornerback in Jeff Okudah who has not impacted its struggling defense in any meaningful way. 

Did the Lions make a critical error by passing on Tagovailoa and Herbert? 

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

