Matt Patricia Discusses Play of Linebackers on Detroit Lions' Roster

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions need more production across the board from members of the 2020 roster.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has explained in the past the importance of having productive linebackers for the overall success of a defense.

Unfortunately, Detroit's linebackers have not performed anywhere near the level that is required to succeed. 

On the season, the lack of impactful plays from Detroit's linebackers is staggering. 

In 2020, the Lions' linebackers have only recorded eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

Second-round pick Jahlani Tavai has seen his snap counts decline over the past few months, and is trending toward being another second-round bust.

Veteran Jamie Collins was tossed aside on multiple occasions Sunday, when the opportunity presented itself to tackle star Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook.

"Everyone wants to play a little bit better and play more consistent, and we want to coach better. Certainly, our numbers aren't where they want to be across the board. And obviously, that reflects in where our record is," Patricia said on Wednesday.

He commented further, "We know that if we can improve all those little things and we can do better at those details like we talked about, then obviously, the chances for us to win gets better. Those are things that we concentrate on all the time, and certainly starting with the basics and making sure we do those well. In those situations, we can be productive. And usually, it's going to turn out okay for us."

