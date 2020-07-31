AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

How Matt Patricia Plans to Keep Team Healthy ahead of First Week of Season

John Maakaron

Last season, 16 members of the Detroit Lions finished the season on the injured reserve list. 

As a result, the strength and conditioning staff was overhauled this past offseason. 

With a new health concern to be worried about, Detroit's coaching staff must now factor in another variable in its attempt to keep the roster healthy ahead of the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

"One of the things that will be critical for us is really taking the ramp-up period and taking the advice that the league and that the P.A. (NFLPA) has put in place and try to understand the guidelines of what it's going to mean for us to build up to that point where we can practice, where we can be as as healthy as possible," Detroit head coach Matt Patricia said during a video conference Friday.

He further explained, "With some of the wearable technology that we have that we are constantly learning about -- really making sure that we do a good job with the feedback data that we're getting in -- it will be a completely different feel, and we know that. But, that's okay. We just got to do a good job of always trying to just stay in front of it the best we can."

At his disposal will be player fatigue levels and player loads, and how the roster has responded to practice will constantly be monitored. 

As a result of new protocols or protocols that have yet to be even put in place, organizations must tread lightly in regard to player safety.

Patricia even noted that based on the protocols, an injured player might be able to return to the team faster than the league will allow a team to meet, test and clear a player. 

Needless to say, organizations across the league must pay close attention to the health and safety of their roster -- now even more than ever.

Related

Matt Patricia Is Adopting 'More is More' Philosophy 

Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

2020 AFC Power Rankings

2020 Season Preview: Week 10 Lions vs. Washington Football Team

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Season Preview: Lions vs. Washington Football Team

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 10 opponent, the Washington Football Team, in this SI All Lions season preview.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Lions' 2020 Salary Cap Spending by Position

Breaking down the Detroit Lions' 2020 salary cap spending by position group

Logan Lamorandier

by

Andria m

Former NFL Scout Has Strong Criticism of Lions Safety

Read more on why former New York Jets scout Daniel Kelly was not impressed with this Lions rookie last season.

John Maakaron

Matt Patricia Is Adopting 'More Is More' Philosophy

Matt Patricia is choosing to focus on what he can control ahead of the most unique training camps in NFL history.

John Maakaron

Tracy Walker Tells Ex-Lion Glover Quin: 'Everybody's Hungry'

Lions third-year safety Tracy Walker says Detroit Lions have a lot to prove, especially since Matt Patricia is on the hot seat.

John Maakaron

Lions Completely Left Off NFL.com's Top 100 Players List

No Detroit Lions were included on NFL.com's list of the top 100 players entering the 2020 NFL season

Vito Chirco

by

Andria m

Justin Coleman Latest to Be Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Lions nickel cornerback Justin Coleman received a positive test result Wednesday, but is asymptomatic.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 AFC Power Rankings

SI All Lions releases its AFC power rankings for the 2020 NFL season. Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

Bob Quinn Says GMs Have Pressured the NFL regarding Roster Questions

Bob Quinn says general managers currently have more questions than answers regarding signing players outside the organization.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Kenny Golladay and T.J. Hockenson Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Golladay and Hockenson have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever