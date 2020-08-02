AllLions
Poll: Should Lions QB Matthew Stafford Opt-Out of 2020 Season?

John Maakaron

Now that the NBA, NHL, and MLB are back playing games regularly, it is starting to feel that things are getting back to normal. 

Since March, the absence of sports reminded us all of just how much we have invested in teams, players, and the outcomes of games we spend upwards of three hours watching.

"I love playing football. I don’t know what I would do in a fall without it, as I think a lot of Americans probably would say the same," Stafford said back in May discussing returning to play football. "But being involved with the game, I love it and I’m hoping it’s safe enough for all of us to get back out there. I don’t want to be putting people at undue risk for us to go play a game, but at the same time, if we can find a way to make it safe for everybody, I’d love to obviously be out there as soon as we can." 

When Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, an ominous thought entered many supporters' minds.

Is it worth it for the 12-year veteran to risk his health or the health of his loved ones to play this season?

Stafford has four young daughters, and his wife Kelly successfully underwent brain surgery only a year and a half ago. 

The global pandemic has wreaked havoc on the lives of many, and several NFL players have already made the decision to opt-out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding their health and safety.  

No question, Stafford is passionate about playing for the team that drafted him back in 2009. 

But he should also take the time to weigh all of the possible risks of playing this season. 

Do you think Stafford should opt-out this season?

Vote and comment below.

Vote here

