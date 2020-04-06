Best and Worst Free-Agent Signings for Each NFC North Team

At this point, NFL free agency has settled down, and organizations are starting to direct their attention to the 2020 NFL Draft.

For the Lions -- who still have some spending money -- one or possibly two more notable moves could be made.

The rest of the NFC North can't say the same due to a lack of significant cap space.

Teams can always manipulate the cap to backload contracts. But, in all likelihood, a majority of the bigger free-agent acquisitions are done.

Here's my take on the best and worst free-agent signings for the Lions and their divisional foes:

Detroit Lions

BEST - DT Danny Shelton

The Lions needed a nose tackle after moving on from Damon "Snacks" Harrison. Everyone saw the night-and-day difference a good interior run-stuffer makes to Matt Patricia's defense after Snacks was added via a midseason 2018 trade. Shelton may not be Harrison in his heyday. However, considering he is half the price, a younger Shelton is likely better than the 2019 version of Harrison.

WORST - OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai

The Lions cut right tackle Rick Wagner, and basically gave his contract to a career backup. Yes, Vaitai is younger, and has filled in nicely at times. But, downgrading slightly in the pass-blocking department to slightly upgrade in the run game doesn't make a whole lot of sense. The Lions are betting on the future of Vaitai and that he will get better as he enters his prime. It's a risky move -- maybe, just maybe, it will work out, though.

Green Bay Packers

BEST - RT Rick Wagner

The Lions let go of Wagner, and the Packers swooped in to reap the benefits. In 2020, the Lions' dead cap for Wagner will actually be more than the Packers cap hit for Wagner. Wagner is an average right tackle who has had some really good years. If Wagner can find his old form, he is a steal -- and at a little over half the price of what the Lions were paying him per year.

WORST - LB Christian Kirksey

Since the Packers really only signed a few players, there are not too many to choose from for this category. Kirksey has been a below-average player over the past few years after starting out strong. The seventh-year pro is making decent money from the Packers, and will be relied upon to fill the shoes of the highly productive Blake Martinez. Martinez is making more money with the New York Giants, but the Packers likely downgraded in both pass and run defense to save roughly $4 million per season.

Chicago Bears

BEST - RT Germain Ifedi

Ifedi hasn't lived up to the bill after being a first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. However, he has still been an alright starter in the NFL for the past few seasons. Given that the Bears are only paying him a little over $1 million this year, it's a rather low-risk-and-high-reward investment for a player that was once highly thought of.

WORST - TE Jimmy Graham

The 33-year-old tight end's glory days are well behind him. There was good reason for the Packers' release of him this offseason. Yet, the Bears decided to give him a two-year deal that makes him the sixth-highest paid player at his position. Considering the Bears are already paying Trey Burton the seventh-highest salary for a tight end in the NFL, the signing of Graham is a very questionable decision.

Minnesota Vikings

BEST - DT Michael Pierce

Much like the Packers, the Vikings were relatively quiet this offseason. They gave quarterback Kirk Cousins a nice extension, and made a few cuts. But, in terms of additions, Pierce was their biggest. Pierce was dominant against the run during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. He doesn't necessarily provide a ton of juice rushing the passer, but they aren't paying him top dollar, either. Overall, it's a very nice find for the Vikings at the price point.

WORST - None

Outside of Pierce and the re-signing of kicker Dan Bailey, the Vikings didn't sign any player that will make more than $1.05M per year. The Vikings had a limited budget, and there is no need to overspend on players to fill out the bottom of the roster. Anytime a player is making $1M or less, there are no guarantees they will even be on the team come Week 1.

Related

Lions Trade Back Twice, Land 3 First-Round Picks in Latest Mock Draft

Should Lions Contact Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

7 DL Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft