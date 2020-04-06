AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Lions Trade Back Twice, Secure 3 First-Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Lions organization will be looking to secure as many extra picks as possible. 

According to Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer, "It’s no secret that the Lions are open for business with the third pick. And they’re not alone. Early word is this year’s draft is no different than most—with more teams near the top willing to move down than up."

With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa releasing videos that demonstrate his improved health, there could be legitimate bidding wars for his services. 

Sitting at No. 3, Detroit is truly in the driver's seat in this year's draft. 

In the first move, Detroit trades down with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 and No. 26 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in 2021. 

Sitting at No. 5 overall, there is still an opportunity for the Lions to trade down yet again and with an organization that desperately needs a quarterback. 

Enter the Las Vegas Raiders. 

Las Vegas moves up to the No. 5 position, and in return, gives Detroit the No. 12 and No. 19 overall selections. 

As a result, Detroit will now select at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 26 in this latest mock draft. 

No. 12 pick - DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina 

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

USATSI_11434633_168388382_lowres
© Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

No. 19 pick - CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Terrell committed to Clemson as a five-star recruit out of Atlanta, Ga. He saw playing time as a true freshman for a 2017 Tigers team that advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game. 

He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season. He secured two interceptions and six pass breakups as one of Clemson's best defensive players. He also was part of the Tigers' 2018 team that won the College Football Playoff national title. 

USATSI_13904354_168388382_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

No. 26 pick - RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

At 5-foot-8 and 212 pounds, Swift is considered to be one of the best running backs in this year's draft class.

At Georgia, Swift rushed 440 times for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons. 

Swift can step right in Detroit's offense to provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential. 

USATSI_13762317_168388382_lowres
© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Related

Should Lions Contact Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

7 DL Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by eBay

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should Lions Call Patriots to Trade for CB Stephon Gilmore?

Albert Breer says in latest MMQB column teams needing a cornerback should call Patriots regarding Stephon Gilmore

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

7 Defensive Linemen Detroit Lions Could Target in NFL Draft

Read which seven defensive lineman could bolster Lions defensive line

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

All Lions: Running Backs for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Vito Chirco takes a look at some of the most interesting Detroit Lions pieces from the week that was

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Bucky Brooks Heaps Massive Praise on Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is named a "transcendent" quarterback talent by NFL.com analyst

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

RB Jahvid Best Named Lions Worst First-Round Pick of Last Decade

Lions did not land many impactful first-round draft picks in the last decade

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Chris Spielman's Auctions Shut Down by Ebay

Ex-Lions has faced a hurdle in his efforts to raise money for Covid-19 relief

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Matt Patricia Provides Update on Lions' Day-to-Day Operations

Matt Patricia provides update on Detroit Lions' day-to-day operations in radio interview Friday

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

2020 NFL Draft: Perfect Fit for Lions at Every Position

These draft prospects fit what the Detroit Lions need in this year's draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Miami Sends Detroit 4 Draft Picks in Latest MMQB Mock Draft

Check out Kevin Hanson of Sports Illustrated's latest mock draft

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Safety Geno Stone Would Bolster Lions Secondary

Stone has drawn comparisons to newly acquired safety Duron Harmon

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1