Lions Trade Back Twice, Secure 3 First-Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft right around the corner, the Lions organization will be looking to secure as many extra picks as possible.

According to Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer, "It’s no secret that the Lions are open for business with the third pick. And they’re not alone. Early word is this year’s draft is no different than most—with more teams near the top willing to move down than up."

With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa releasing videos that demonstrate his improved health, there could be legitimate bidding wars for his services.

Sitting at No. 3, Detroit is truly in the driver's seat in this year's draft.

In the first move, Detroit trades down with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 and No. 26 overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, as well as a second-round pick in 2021.

Sitting at No. 5 overall, there is still an opportunity for the Lions to trade down yet again and with an organization that desperately needs a quarterback.

Enter the Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas moves up to the No. 5 position, and in return, gives Detroit the No. 12 and No. 19 overall selections.

As a result, Detroit will now select at No. 12, No. 19 and No. 26 in this latest mock draft.

No. 12 pick - DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Kinlaw, standing at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, is the definition of a supremely gifted pass rusher.

In fact, the physical specimen recorded the highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles in each of the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

During his time at South Carolina (from 2017-19), he logged 18 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 37 games -- including six TFL and six sacks during his 2019 campaign.

No. 19 pick - CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Terrell committed to Clemson as a five-star recruit out of Atlanta, Ga. He saw playing time as a true freshman for a 2017 Tigers team that advanced to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season. He secured two interceptions and six pass breakups as one of Clemson's best defensive players. He also was part of the Tigers' 2018 team that won the College Football Playoff national title.

No. 26 pick - RB D'Andre Swift, Georgia

At 5-foot-8 and 212 pounds, Swift is considered to be one of the best running backs in this year's draft class.

At Georgia, Swift rushed 440 times for 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons.

Swift can step right in Detroit's offense to provide early stability and production as an efficient, every-down back with Offensive Rookie of the Year potential.

