Best Bet: Josh Allen Will Run for His Life in Detroit

Josh Allen will be under pressure from the Lions' defense. Does that mean he will rush for a significant amount?

The Detroit Lions' defense has been able to force more turnovers lately, resulting in extra offensive possessions.

Dan Campbell expressed that securing turnovers this week will again be paramount, if the team has any chance of upsetting the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

“It’s huge. It’s huge, we desperately will need them," said Campbell. "We’re going to need them, and look, that’s been part of the secret sauce for us. We are getting them and that’s -- and that means we’re turning a corner, because we are getting them out. And so, we’ve got to continue that trend. And, if we can put him (Allen) in a position to where he feels like he needs to get rid of the ball and we get our hands on it, we have to capitalize. So, it’s going to be big for us. It’s been big for us.”

Despite the steady improvements made over the past month, opponents have still been able to move the football up and down the field.

With the Bills' offense having multiple weapons, Aaron Glenn's defense will again have its hands full this week.

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees Allen being a key part of the Bills' rushing attack on Thursday afternoon.

Ellis tells All Lions, "I hate to continue to go the rushing QB route, but it's been very successful. So, why pass up the winning bet? The Lions looked great on defense last week, but still gave up 50 rushing yards to Daniel Jones. I think Detroit can contain Devin Singletary and James Cook, but that will just entice Allen to handle business himself. He's Buffalo's leading rusher on the season for a reason. Allen already has at least 43 rushing yards in six games this season, and Detroit has allowed at least 43 rushing yards to four different quarterbacks in 2022. That is why my best bet this week is Allen going over 42.5 rushing yards."