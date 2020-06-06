AllLions
Will the Detroit Lions Protest on the Field this Fall?

John Maakaron

Both safety Duron Harmon and center Frank Ragnow were asked Friday during a video conference with Detroit media if there was a need for a silent protest this upcoming season.

"We still have a lot of time until we get to this season. I can't really tell -- talking to different guys, we feel like there is still some type of need for a silent protest," Harmon said. "But to tell you what it is and what we're going to do, I can't really give you the answer yet."

Harmon explained, "I do know we’re at the time where that stuff really doesn’t even matter yet. Obviously, we can prepare, but what matters right now is trying to find ways to change and being in the moment right now. Trying to make sure we get justice for George Floyd, for Ahmaud (Arbery), for Breonna Taylor."

harmon
© Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Ragnow indicated he would wait until head coach Matt Patricia and the organization decided what was best, but would fully support his teammates. 

“I’m 1,000% sure Coach (Matt) Patricia will make some sort of scheduled meeting or something to get the whole team to talk about how we want to go about this," Ragnow said Friday. "All I can say right now is I will 100% support all my brothers, especially after this week. You have to listen to the message. Trey Flowers released an amazing video. Just when he talks, man, it hits me, and I very highly recommend you go listen to that video."

"I’m 1,000% supporting them.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a video statement Friday indicating he and the league will support peaceful protests and even hinted the league could alter the stance on kneeling during the national anthem to be more supportive of players.

