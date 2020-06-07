Lions Defense Must Force More Negative Plays

The Detroit Lions defense did not meet expectations with their collective performance last season.

In Matt Patricia's second season, Detroit's defense time and time again failed to make keys late in football games and allowed a staggering amount of points to be scored in the fourth quarter.

Across many defensive statistical categories, Detroit ranked in the bottom third of the National Football League.

In fact, Detroit ranked 31st in total number of negative plays for opponents last season.

Negative runs, screen plays that result in negative yardage and sacks all aid defenses get off the field faster by placing opposing offenses in precarious situations.

As Detroit Lions reporter Tim Twentyman explained:

"The ranking indicates, Detroit's defense didn't make enough of these drive-altering plays a year ago. In fact, only Miami (64) made fewer. Detroit's 27 sacks resulting in negative yardage were the second fewest in the league. They forced 38 negative rushes, which ranked 25th. Overall, Detroit's opponents lost 260 yards on those 70 negative plays. Just for comparisons sake, Buffalo's defense generated 124 negative plays for their opponents for a league-leading 495 negative yards."

Heading into general manager Bob Quinn's and Patricia's third season working together in Detroit, the expectations are that Detroit's defense will improve and make more impactful plays.

Related

Will the Detroit Lions Protest o the Field this Season?

Podcast: Who Will Be Detroit's Comeback Player, Kerryon Johnson or T.J. Hockenson?

SI Mailbag: 2020 Lions' Ceiling

Projecting Kenny Golladay's 2020 Season Stats

Duron Harmon Explains How NFL Should Address Current Events