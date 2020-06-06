On the latest edition of the SI LionsMaven Podcast -- John Maakaron & Logan Lamorandier discuss how important both running back Kerryon Johnson and tight end T.J. Hockenson are to Detroit's offense.

An interesting debate ensues regarding who is more likely to be Detroit's comeback player in 2020.

This week, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Matt Patricia held team meetings early in the week to allow players and coaches an opportunity to process social unrest.

"It was just about listening and making sure we tried to get on and open it up for conversation, real conversation, truthful conversation, honest conversation, heartfelt conversation,” Patricia told Sports Illustrated. “And really, honestly, credit to my players for leading that. They’re the ones that really were able to get it to where it became so powerful.”

"Honestly, I was just disgusted, angry, sad, depressed,” Patricia said after viewing the George Floyd video. “The range of emotion, you watch the video, someone being murdered and you’re like...I didn’t even know how to process it."

Also discussed on this week's Podcast:

Logan breaks down concerns regarding the pass-rush.

Detroit coaches and players addressing social unrest in team meetings.

T.J. Hockenson versus Noah Fant their rookie seasons.

