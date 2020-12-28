Detroit Lions Release Safety Jayron Kearse

Veteran safety Jayron Kearse will be placed on waivers Monday

Veteran safety Jayron Kearse has been released by the Detroit Lions, according to an NFL Network report.

"The #Lions have informed starting safety Jayron Kearse of his release, source said, and he’ll go on waivers today. The former Viking started 7 games in Detroit with 59 tackles. An experienced DB who could potentially help a contender in the playoffs," Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon.

Kearse inked a one-year, $2 million contract with Detroit back in March, and was coming off a season in which he played in 15 games and recorded 28 total tackles, six passes defensed and an interception.

After signing with Detroit, it was announced in July that Kearse, who played for the Lions' NFC North rivals in the Minnesota Vikings from 2016-19, was suspended the first three games of the 2020 campaign for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The suspension was for an incident back in October of 2019, in which he was arrested and charged with five misdemeanors, including suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The 26-year-old pleaded guilty in February to possessing a gun in public without a permit and to fourth-degree driving while under the influence.

He subsequently was sentenced to probation, and required to take part in community service.

Prior to suffering a recent injury that sidelined him against Tampa Bay, Kearse had started seven straight contests alongside Duron Harmon.

Kearse saw his role increase, while Tracy Walker's role was diminished this season.

