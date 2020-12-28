How Far Could Lions Fall in 2021 NFL Draft with Victory Over Vikings?

The Detroit Lions currently possess the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

With all of the struggles of the defense and the numerous injuries to key pieces of the roster, it is not likely that a victory is in the cards for the Lions Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

But, what if Detroit finds the needed motivation to play its best game of the season?

In what could be interim head coach Darrell Bevell's and many other coaches' last games with the Lions, the roster could play just well enough to secure a meaningless victory.

According to SB Nation's Pride of Detroit, "If the Lions suddenly feel the need to pull off an “inspirational” win in the finale, they could fall considerably far in the draft order. A lot of the current 6-9 teams have brutally easy strength of schedules, meaning the Lions would fall below them if both teams finished 6-10."

With a victory, Detroit could fall as far as No. 13 overall in the draft order.

Let's take a look at what would need to occur for this disastrous situation to happen.

1.) Lions defeat Vikings

2.) Saints beat or tie Panthers

3.) Raiders beat or tie Broncos

4.) Giants beat Cowboys

5.) Chiefs beat Chargers

If Detroit goes on to lose to Minnesota, the worst position Detroit would select at is No. 8, and the best would be No. 3.

If Detroit beats the Vikings, there is a strong chance the pick would land outside the top 10.

