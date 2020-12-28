Ranking Detroit's 4 Worst Performances in 2020

SI All Lions ranks the four worst game performances by the Lions in 2020

The Lions' 2020 campaign has had "ugly" written all over it.

They've suffered seven double-digit losses, and have allowed at least 41 points five times.

Additionally, for the season, the team has allowed 6,208 total yards -- 262 yards shy of the franchise record for yards allowed in a season (6,470), which came during the organization's winless season in 2008.

There's no doubt that 2020 -- the final year of the Bob Quinn-Matt Patricia era -- will go down as one of the worst years in team history.

Here now are the four worst game performances by the Lions this season.

4.) Week 1 (27-23 loss at Ford Field against the Chicago Bears)

The Lions' fourth-quarter collapse in their season opener against Chicago has come to set the tone for the team's 2020 season.

Patricia & Co. entered the final quarter of this Week 1 tilt with a very comfortable 23-6 lead.

Boy, did things change after that and quickly.

The Bears' much-maligned quarterback Mitchell Trubisky proceeded to throw his first of three fourth-quarter touchdown passes with 13:39 to play in regulation -- he had thrown zero TDs through the first three quarters.

Even after Chicago took the lead for the first time in the game with 1:54 to go, Matthew Stafford and Detroit still had a chance to win the contest.

On second-and-10 from the Bears' 16-yard line with 0:11 to play, Stafford threw a pass to running back D'Andre Swift that went right through the rookie's hands.

If he would've caught it, he would've easily scored and helped the Lions secure the Week 1 victory.

However, it didn't happen, and this game ended up marking the beginning of an ugly trend for the organization: the defense collapsing and blowing double-digit leads.

Detroit suffered the aforementioned fate in each of its next two losses, too -- in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers and Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

And, it signified that the Lions' defense was still horrid and that not much had changed from year No. 2 under Patricia to year No. 3.

3.) Week 12 (41-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Houston Texans)

In Detroit's annual Thanksgiving game, the organization was embarrassed on national television by Deshaun Watson and the Texans, 41-25.

The Lions had absolutely no answer for Watson, as Patricia & Co. allowed the fourth-year quarterback to throw for four touchdowns, zero interceptions and 318 yards.

The loss marked the end of the road for Patricia and Quinn.

The team's principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp fired the two of them two days later on Nov. 28.

Quinn finished his five-year tenure in the Motor City with a 31–43–1 record.

Meanwhile, Patricia recorded a 13-29-1 mark in three seasons.

Tim Fuller, USA TODAY Sports

2.) Week 11 (20-0 loss against the Carolina Panthers)

In this Week 11 tilt in Carolina, the Lions were shut out for the first time since Stafford's rookie season in 2009.

To make matters worse, the Panthers were without both their starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and starting running back in Christian McCaffrey.

It was an inexcusable performance from Detroit against a team in Carolina that had just three wins prior to the contest, and it was easily one of the Lions' four worst games of the '20 campaign.

1.) Week 16 (47-7 loss at Ford Field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Speaking of being embarrassed in front of a national TV audience, it happened again in this Week 16 contest -- played on the day after Christmas.

Future Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Tom Brady came into Motown for his 300th career regular season game, and absolutely tore apart the Lions' porous secondary.

He completed 22-of-27 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns -- all of which came in the first half, as he didn't play a single snap in the second half.

Tampa Bay had a 34-0 halftime advantage, and never looked back.

It won the game in blowout fashion, 47-7, and kept Detroit's offense off the scoreboard.

The only source of points for the Lions was Jamal Agnew, who took a punt 74 yards to the house in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Detroit allowed the Buccaneers to amass 588 total yards of offense. It was the second-most yards allowed by the Lions in a single game in franchise history and the most yards permitted by the team in a contest that ended in regulation.

If the Lions hadn't hit rock bottom prior, they definitely did in this Saturday afternoon affair.

