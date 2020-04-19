AllLions
Bob Quinn Ranked Among Worst General Managers in NFL

John Maakaron

NFL analyst Gregg Rosenthal released his rankings list of the leagues general managers, and Bob Quinn did not fare particularly well. 

Apparently, not all analysts are impressed with Quinn's job performance since he was hired back in 2016.

In his fifth year with the Lions organization, Quinn came in at 22nd out of 25. 

Rosenthal decided not to rank inexperienced leaders hired after the 2018 NFL Draft due to his belief they have not been on the job long enough to allow for a fair evaluation. 

"Some teams take on the personality of their head coach. The Lions have taken on the personality of Bob Quinn. He's a decision maker who's there. His draft hauls and free-agent signings have mostly been inoffensive, if uninspiring," Rosenthal writes. "He's hit a lot of opposite-field singles in the draft, with Kenny Golladay possibly the best pick he's made in four years. Justin Coleman and Marvin Jones have been nice veteran additions. The Lions are a zip-up sweater of a football team."

Rosenthal points out what many have felt regarding Quinn's tenure in Detroit. He has simply struggled to find many big playmakers in his four seasons on the job. 

The 2020 season must be Quinn's best, or he risks finding himself not on the list at all -- as he will be dismissed. 

