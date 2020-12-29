Buccaneers-Lions Recap: Who's in Penthouse, Who's in Doghouse?

Read more on which players belong in the Lions' "Penthouse" and "Doghouse" after their Week 16 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit's 47-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16 was about as ugly as ugly can get.

It was lopsided from the jump, as the Buccaneers took a 34-0 lead into halftime.

Matthew Stafford left early with a right ankle injury, and the Lions, with Chase Daniel under center, didn't get on the scoreboard until the 9:20 mark in the third quarter. It wasn't an offensive touchdown, either.

Instead, it was a special teams score that came via a 74-yard punt return from Jamal Agnew.

Collectively, it was the team's worst performance in the 2020 season.

Without further ado, here are the players that belong in both the "Penthouse" and the "Doghouse" after the blowout loss.

Penthouse

DE Romeo Okwara

A common theme of the Lions' 2020 campaign has been that Okwara has been the lone bright spot on the defensive side of the ball.

It was true again when Detroit took on Tampa Bay in Week 16.

He recorded one of only two Lions sacks in the contest (Everson Griffen had the other), and also produced a forced fumble.

His performance led to him receiving an 82.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus -- the highest mark given out to a Detroit defender in Week 16.

And it's good enough to grant him access to the Penthouse once again.

WR Jamal Agnew

In a game where no offensive points were scored by the Lions, the only skill player deserving of inclusion in the team's Week 16 Penthouse is easily Agnew.

In the weeks leading up to the Lions' contest with the Buccaneers, it looked like the 25-year-old was getting closer and closer to taking a punt or kick the distance, and he finally did so in the third quarter Saturday.

He returned a punt 74 yards for touchdown, producing Detroit's only points of the game.

The cornerback-turned-receiver now has five overall return touchdowns (four punt return TDs and one of the kickoff variety) since entering the NFL in 2017 -- good for the most in the league during that span.

Subsequently, he gets a week-long stay in the Lions' luxurious Penthouse.

Agnew returns a punt for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Doghouse

QB Chase Daniel

Stafford didn't play a single snap after the Lions' first offensive series of the game, and in his place came the veteran backup Daniel.

On Saturday, in his first significant amount of playing time in 2020, he didn't absolutely light the world on fire.

He did complete over 70 percent of his passes on 13-of-18 passing, but he also only threw for 86 yards and threw for less than five yards per attempt (4.8).

He didn't do enough to keep Detroit at least semi-competitive in the lopsided contest, a game in which the Lions' defense was walked all over by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' offense.

It's why Daniel has a spot in the Doghouse for the week.

LB Jahlani Tavai

In a season full of bad tackling from Detroit's defense, Tavai has likely been the worst Lions defender on a week-to-week basis in that department.

And, to no surprise, he had arguably the worst showing of any player Saturday -- on both teams -- when it came to making tackles in the open field.

Buccaneers players, most notably running back Leonard Fournette on two short passes during the second quarter, eluded the second-year linebacker multiple times throughout the contest, and often made him look silly in his attempts to wrap up the opposition.

It was yet another disappointing performance from Detroit's 2019 second-round pick -- and one that clearly earned him a spot in the team's Week 16 Doghouse.

LT Taylor Decker

He was part of an offensive line Saturday that allowed Tampa Bay to sack Daniel and David Blough a combined four times.

He also was responsible for three offsides penalties.

It was an ugly performance from the Ohio State product and arguably his worst one of the '20 season.

For that, he joins Daniel and Tavai in the Doghouse this week.

