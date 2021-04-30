Dan Campbell: 'We Are Through the Roof'

The excitement level regarding drafting Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell was certainly shared openly among the Detroit Lions' front office.

Following his selection, the Lions' draft room video featured general manager Brad Holmes excitedly hugging team president Rood Wood, almost knocking him over.

Detroit's new general manager also excitedly hugged front-office assistants Chris Spielman and John Dorsey.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a television interview following Detroit's selection, head coach Dan Campbell expressed just how excited he was that Sewell fell to No. 7 overall.

"What it says is that we want to be able to run the ball, but we want to be able to protect the quarterback. It says both," he said. "And with him, he gives us a little more beef up front, gets us a little more athletic up front. He'll go hand and hand, fit like a glove with (Taylor) Decker and (Frank) Ragnow, Jonah Jackson and those guys. We're excited, the kid's excited. You saw Brad (Holmes) in there, Sheila (Ford Hamp). We're through the roof. We are through the roof. Probably what you saw on TV was actually tapered down from what it was even before that. We're excited."

At only 20 years old, Detroit's newest O-lineman already has the ability to perform at a high level.

What has the organization excited is the potential it sees down the road when he fully acclimates to playing in the National Football League.

"That's another one of the things that's very intriguing about him. When you are 330 pounds and you move like he moves, and you know that he's the second youngest player in this draft, oh my God, the sky's the limit."

More from SI All Lions:

Twitter Reacts: Penei Sewell Fits New Detroit Lions Culture

Grading Lions' Selection of Penei Sewell

Lions Draft Penei Sewell with Seventh Overall Pick

Are Aaron Rodgers Days in Green Bay Numbered?