Are Aaron Rodgers Days in Green Bay Numbered?

Could Aaron Rodgers have played his last game in Green Bay?

The NFC North could be on the verge of a major shake-up.

According to ESPN, Aaron Rodgers has notified the Green Bay Packers that he does not want to return to the team next season.

“Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN," NFL reporter Adam Schefter reported.

There are reportedly a myriad of reasons Rodgers is upset, including not being notified that the team was intending to trade up to select quarterback Jordan Love in last year's draft.

"He also is at a different point in his personal life, having recently gotten engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Rodgers also has hosted “Jeopardy!” and said it would be a dream to become the full-time host," Schefter explains.



To try and mend the relationship, the team has flown their president, general manager and head coach to visit Rodgers on multiple occasions to patch things up.

Unfortunately, last year's MVP has not changed his mind and things are looking sour for the reigning champs of the NFC North.

"The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the off season, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team ... trade or no trade I’m not coming back. Buckle up folks," NFL analyst Trey Wingo reported.

Green Bay has even reportedly offered a contract extension to Rodgers and there have been rumors that the San Francisco 49ers have been in contact with the Packers to negotiate a trade.

Ahead of tonight's draft, the situation in Green Bay must be monitored, as one of the league's best quarterback's could be on the verge of forcing his way out of the only place he has played since he entered the NFL in 2005.