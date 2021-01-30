Dan Campbell Shares Thoughts on Building Lions' Roster

Finding a franchise quarterback can be incredibly challenging for any organization.

Despite all the work that goes into scouting a quarterback, sometimes it simply does not work out.

When Matthew Stafford decided to move on from the Lions organization, many supporters have naturally assumed that general manager Brad Holmes will draft his replacement with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

New head coach Dan Campbell recently shared his thoughts on building Detroit's roster and finding Stafford's replacement.

"There's no question, man, a quarterback can somewhat make or break you. But that's not always entirely true. For example, think about Kansas City, right? Think about when Andy Reid went out there and they started building that thing, man, with building blocks," Campbell said via the Detroit News.

Recall, Kansas City started their journey with Alex Smith under center.

When the nucleus was built, the organization pulled the trigger on drafting Patrick Mahomes, and the results speak for themselves.

"I think more than anything, this is just me and I feel like Brad thinks that way too, it doesn't mean we're not going to draft a quarterback early," Campbell explained further. "What I do think is let's build this team first. Let's build the nucleus and the foundation of this team first and get some roots in the ground. And once you get the roots in the ground and let it grow a little bit, we'll find the right guy at the helm."

Detroit has been linked to several quarterbacks in recent mock drafts, including Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

More from SI All Lions:

Poll: Will Matthew Stafford Get Traded Before the Super Bowl?

Lions' 2020 Rookie Class No. 30 in NFL

Should Lions Pursue Mark Ingram

Golladay on Campbell Press Conference: 'I Died Laughing'

Grading Detroit Lions Coaching Hires

Power Ranking New NFL Coaching Hires

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.