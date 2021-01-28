Power Ranking New NFL Coaching Hires

How did the Detroit Lions fare in their decision to hire Dan Campbell to become their next head coach?

With each NFL season that draws to a close, opportunities arise for coaches to take the next step in their careers by becoming head coaches.

Since the regular season ended, seven head coaching hires have been made, with each organization deciding to select a candidate with no prior NFL head coaching experience.

Here are the power rankings for all of the 2021 coaching hires.

7.) David Culley, Houston Texans

The Texans looked to the Baltimore Ravens to fill their coaching vacancy.

Culley is the fifth-oldest head coach in the NFL, and at age 65, the veteran assistant coach is the oldest first-time head coach ever.

He brings 27 years of coaching experience in the NFL, and has vast experience working with wide receivers.

Currently, the Texans are viewed as being highly chaotic.

Additionally, Culley could be without a franchise quarterback, if the organization decides to trade Deshaun Watson.

6.) Nick Sirianni, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia decided to replace former head coach Doug Pederson with the Colts offensive coordinator.

Sirianni spent the past three seasons running Frank Reich's offense in Indianapolis.

According to NFL.com, "The 39-year-old brings a dozen years of NFL offensive coaching experience to the Eagles, most recently directing the Colts' offense to a top-10 finish in yards per game (ninth in points per game, 11th in passing yards per game) in 2020 as part of a team that reached the postseason with a wild-card berth."

5.) Brandon Staley, Los Angeles Chargers

After firing former head coach Anthony Lynn, the Chargers decided to hire a young defensive coordinator from the Los Angeles Rams.

Staley, 38, has ascended the coaching ladder rather quickly, as he had just completed his first season as defensive coordinator with the Rams.

"It's not just that Brandon possesses a tremendous football mind that makes him the ideal head coach to lead our team forward. It's that he excels in the ability to effectively tailor, apply and communicate his concepts to players," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement via the team's website. "It's clear that Brandon will not be out-worked, he's the football equivalent of a gym rat, and that has earned him the universal respect of the players he has coached throughout his journey."

4.) Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Campbell was a surprise hire by the Lions, especially with all the struggles the organization has endured with inexperienced head coaches.

The former New Orleans Saints assistant head coach is tasked with leading a roster that is about to undergo a massive rebuild, including at the quarterback position.

Detroit is currently undergoing a shift in its organizational philosophy, with the new buzzword of "collaboration" being thrown around at every turn.

At his introductory press conference, Campbell delivered an opening statement that will surely set the tone for his regime -- filled with detailed descriptions of how he wants his team to battle until it is the last one standing.

The coaching staff assembled has garnered the support of many who wondered what caliber of coach would follow Campbell to Detroit.

3.) Urban Meyer, Jacksonville Jaguars

The successful college coach and football analyst has finally taken the leap to the NFL.

Can he turn around the fortunes of a franchise that has resided in the basement of the standings in recent seasons?

Meyer, 56, won three total national titles while coaching the Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere. Urban Meyer is who we want and need, a leader, winner and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and unmistakable," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement. "I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Former Lions offensive coordinator and interim head coach Darrell Bevell has joined Meyer in Jacksonville. Both will have the pleasure of working with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

2.) Arthur Smith, Atlanta Falcons

The former Titans offensive coordinator replaces Dan Quinn, whom the Falcons fired during the 2020 season.

Many fans and NFL analysts agree that Smith is incredibly bright, dedicated and a major reason the Titans' offense has had the level of success it has achieved over the past few seasons.

Smith was a candidate that was coveted by several NFL franchises.

His work with Ryan Tannehill was stellar, as the quarterback has enjoyed a career renaissance since Week 7 of the 2019 season when he became the starter.

In 2020, Tennessee's offense was tied for second in total yards per game (396.4) and fourth in points per game (30.7), with Smith leading the way.

1.) Robert Saleh, New York Jets

The energetic and vibrant defensive coordinator from the San Francisco 49ers was widely regarded as the best coaching candidate available on the market this year.

With his "all gas, no brake" mentality, Saleh is poised to bring the Jets back to relevance in the AFC.

He is widely regarded as a coach that can connect with players and that possesses the ability to bring out their best on the field.

The coaching staff he has already assembled is considered top notch, with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur joining him from San Francisco.

New York also possesses the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft, allowing Saleh and the coaching staff to add talent to a roster in need of retooling on both sides of the football.