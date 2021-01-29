Lions' 2020 Rookie Class No. 30 in NFL

Only two NFL teams had a lower ranking for their 2020 rookie class than the Detroit Lions.

The 2020 NFL Draft turned out to be the final class selected by former Lions general manager Bob Quinn.

Despite the struggles of cornerback Jeff Okudah and defensive end Julian Okwara, Detroit was able to find two other players that can hopefully develop under Detroit's new coaching regime.

Guard Jonah Jackson and defensive tackle John Penisini should be given ample opportunities to play in their second season, while Okudah, Okwara and running back D'Andre Swift continue their development.

With the aid of PFF's Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric, ESPN ranked all 32 teams on the value of their rookie class over expectation, given where each player was selected in last year's draft.

According to ESPN, "Their prized pick -- Jeff Okudah -- generated the worst WAR of any non-quarterback in the 2020 class. The other two rookies who played the most, guard Jonah Jackson (No. 75 overall) and defensive tackle John Penisini (No. 197 overall), also generated negative WAR."

Okudah's performance after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick was disappointing for all involved.

The young cornerback allowed 20 first downs and a league-worst 2.1 yards per cover snap at outside corner.

His poor performance likely contributed to Detroit's overall poor ranking.

New general manager Brad Holmes currently has five draft picks to work with this year, but could increase the total if additional draft capital is secured by trading Matthew Stafford.

