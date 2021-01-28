Golladay on Campbell Press Conference: 'I Died Laughing'

Detroit Lions Kenny Golladay provides an update on his injured hip during his recent appearance on NFL Network.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not have the type of 2020 season he or the organization envisioned for the Detroit Lions.

During a contract season, the talented wideout only played in five games and did not return to the football field after suffering an injury during Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Appearing on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' Thursday morning, Golladay provided an update on his injured hip.

“Actually, I’m feeling pretty good right now. I’m really excited to get back to work," he said. "Coach Campbell came with that energy. I’m trying to match the same energy he came with.”

Many who witnessed the media session came away impressed with the energy level and Campbell's message of hope.

"I’m not going to lie, when I first saw it, I died laughing, but I loved it," Golladay commented. "That’s the energy I’m talking about. He set the tone right there. I guess we’re going to be biting some kneecaps off.”

Reaction to Matthew Stafford and the Lions parting ways

Golladay was able to find success working with Detroit's franchise passer.

Unfortunately, the Lions and Matthew Stafford will be parting ways when the organization finds a suitable trade partner.

Golladay was not hesitant to share what he believes Stafford's next team is getting if they decide to trade for him.

"He’s a true leader, so wherever he goes, they’re going to get a true competitor. The dude is going to play through anything. He never wants to miss a game," he said. "I don’t even know how he finished the season with some of the injuries he did have, but I think everybody in this league knows what you’re going to get from Staff."

Golladay's contract situation has yet to be addressed by new general manager Brad Holmes, but the free agent wideout has oftentimes expressed his desire to want to play in Detroit.