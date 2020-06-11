AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Expectations for Quintez Cephus' Rookie Season

Logan Lamorandier

In the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Quintez Cephus out of Wisconsin. 

Wideout may not have been an immediate need of the Lions, as their top four receivers from a year ago -- Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Marvin Hall -- all are returning this upcoming season. 

As far as beyond 2020, that’s where the position group gets dicey. 

None of the four aforementioned players are currently under contract after this year. 

So, although wide receiver wasn’t a dire need at this point in time, it was very much a need for the long-term future.

Considering Detroit general manager Bob Quinn only kept four receivers on the 53-man roster for the majority of the 2019 season, it will put Cephus in an interesting situation. 

In all likelihood, for Cephus to even make the roster, he will either have to beat out the deep threat in Hall, or the Lions will have to keep five players in the receivers room moving forward. 

Not to mention, Cephus will be battling Geronimo Allison, Chris Lacy and Travis Fulgham, among others, in training camp for a final roster spot.

Although it appears rather unlikely at this time, Cephus’ spot on the team isn’t guaranteed by any means.

Not that fifth-round picks are selected to be immediate impact type of players, but Cephus will be buried on the depth chart his rookie season. 

It’s common knowledge that the Wisconsin product didn’t wow anybody at the combine. He ran a 4.73 40-yard dash, and followed it up by running an official 4.62 at his Pro Day. 

Outside of his lack of speed, he did demonstrate some explosiveness. 

On the football field, he does just about everything well -- whether it be catching contested catches, difficult grabs over the middle, beating press coverage or blocking. 

Cephus lined up mostly on the outside while in college, but is versatile enough to play in the slot as well -- which greatly increases his overall value.

As far as rookie-year expectations, they should be very modest, unless injuries force Cephus onto the field more than anticipated. 

Going by previous rookie wideout statistics, there were two receivers selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and both had solid rookie outputs.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton put up 740 receiving yards, while Las Vegas Raider fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow accumulated 605 yards.

Slayton and Renfrow saw ample playing time throughout the season. Unfortunately, those outputs seem to be more of an anomaly than the norm.

That’s not to say Cephus can’t contribute right away. But, it will be difficult if he can’t get onto the field due to the players ahead of him.

Related 

Poll: Is Lions' Defense Better or Worse than 2019?

Nick Williams Still Values Preseason Football

Justin Coleman Says Defensive Backs Want to Win Championships

Kerryon Johnson on D'Andre Swift: 'He's Lighting in a Bottle'

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Under-the-Radar Players in Lions’ Secondary

Here are three under-the-radar players in the Detroit Lions’ secondary to keep an eye on heading into the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Nick Williams Still Values Preseason Football

Nick Williams signed with Detroit this offseason. He explains why preseason football is still important to him. Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Lions4Ever

Frank Ragnow Paid $6K Tab for Rookie Dinner in 2018

Lions center Frank Ragnow recently appeared on the Bussin With The Boys Podcast.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should Jeff Okudah's Speed Be a Concern?

Will Jeff Okudah be limited in any way based on his speed? Read more.

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Is the Lions' Defense Better or Worse than in 2019?

Have the Detroit Lions done enough to improve their defense?

John Maakaron

Justin Coleman Says Defensive Backs Want to Win Championships

Veteran cornerback hopes to improve his own play in 2020 to help the Detroit Lions. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

T.J. Hockenson on Breakout Team for "Year 2" Players

Detroit Lions' T.J. Hockenson could be on the verge of a breakout second year in NFL, according to CBS Sports

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Kerryon Johnson on D'Andre Swift: 'He's Lightning in a Bottle'

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson is hoping the Lions' rushing attack can be in the top 10 of the NFL. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Ranking 5 Lions Who Must Have a Comeback Season

These 5 Detroit Lions must have a bounce back season in 2020. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Who is Detroit's Likely Starting EDGE Rusher?

There is not a leading candidate for Detroit's EDGE rusher position heading into training camp. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever