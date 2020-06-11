Nick Williams Still Values Preseason Football

Last season, things clicked for Lions defensive lineman Nick Williams in a statistical fashion unlike they ever had before.

Career-highs in tackles (42) and sacks (six) led to the rabid Chicago Bears fanbase embracing him as their own.

Williams is now moving into the next stage of his journey in Detroit.

But, before the season begins, he certainly isn’t discounting the importance of the offseason -- even if it may be a little different.

In a video conference with Detroit media Wednesday, Williams said, “I’m never comfortable, and I think once you get comfortable, then you don’t have anything to strive for. You know, I’m not the top defensive tackle but that’s something that I’d like to strive for. I want to bring good football to the Detroit defensive line. Those are things I want to strive for. I’m never going to find comfort in this league, you always have something to work towards or work for.”

Despite coming off the best season of his professional career, Williams is still approaching this virtual offseason with the proper sense of urgency that every athlete needs in order to avoid any semblance of complacency.

His mentality indicates he’ll be working even harder heading into 2020 to prove that his 2019 campaign wasn’t an anomaly.

Williams hadn’t recorded a single sack prior to last season, and at times, found himself trying to find the right fit in the NFL.

He knows very well just how important the summer is when it comes to fighting for your life in the National Football League.

As the NFL contemplates a shortened preseason in 2020, Williams spoke from experience about how important the fourth preseason game can be for someone who’s competing for a roster spot.

“I’ve seen every phase of the NFL. I’ve been cut, I’ve been out, so I know how important that fourth preseason game is to some guys because I’ve been in their shoes," Williams said. "However many games guys need -- the guys who are really fighting to make the roster, they should get that opportunity.”

Sometimes our challenges in life can prove to be very beneficial at some point down the road.

Perhaps the veteran defensive lineman's days of having to fight for a roster spot are over, but the mentality of having to do so never quite leaves.

And it's reason to believe that this season could be a fruitful one for Williams in the Motor City.

Related

Justin Coleman Says Defensive Backs Want to Win Championships

Kerryon Johnson on D'Andre Swift: 'He's Lighting in a Bottle'

Frank Ragnow Paid $6K Tab for Rookie Dinner in 2018

3 Under-the-Radar Players in Lions' Secondary

Should Jeff Okudah's Speed Be a Concern?