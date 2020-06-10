AllLions
Kerryon Johnson on D'Andre Swift: 'He's Lightning in a Bottle'

John Maakaron

On the second night of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions were lucky to be able to select D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick of the second round. 

Many would naturally assume that Kerryon Johnson was put on notice that his days were numbered as Detroit's starting running back. 

Instead, Johnson was finishing up binge-watching the Harry Potter movie series during the NFL Draft.

In his first two seasons in Detroit, Johnson has battled injury and the rushing attack has failed to meet expectations. 

With the addition of Swift, Detroit now possesses a solid trio of running backs that can aid the offense tremendously in 2020. 

"I'm excited. I mean, he's a phenomenal player," Johnson said Wednesday in a video conference with Detroit media. "I remember playing against him in college. When that kid (Swift) stepped on the field -- I mean, he's lightning in a bottle. He's threatening to go 80 yards, 70, 60 every time he touches it. I can learn from him. He can learn from me. We can all learn from all each other. We can all get better and that's the main thing."

He added, "I love having a running mate. I love winning games. And I think he can help us do that."

Johnson and the organization are hoping Detroit's rushing attack can take strides forward in 2020. 

For Detroit to have success rushing the football in 2020, both Johnson and Swift must work in tandem, especially since general manager Bob Quinn has made it known that carries will be split among the backs that make the roster. 

