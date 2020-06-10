Veteran Justin Coleman is all too aware of the struggles the Lions' secondary had in 2019.

"We don't blame anyone. We have to work as a unit," Coleman said Wednesday during a video conference. "If each individual player gets better, you are actually helping the team. If I could have did a lot better and help myself play at a Pro-Bowl level. If I can just stay more consistent, I can help the team do a lot better."

As far as the Lions' issues go, Coleman remains hopeful, and indicated the secondary not only wants to improve, but also wants to win championships.

"I have hope every game. We got a new opportunity to show who we are. We got a new opportunity to come on stage and shine," Coleman said. "I'm real confident in these guys. They've shown that they want to not just be a good secondary, but want to win championships. When you start thinking on a bigger aspect and having a huge goal -- I feel like as long as everybody moving on the same pace, we can get to that goal that we're looking for."

Advice for rookie Jeff Okudah

Rookie cornerbacks typically struggle during their first season in the NFL.

With this offseason being completely different for all involved, the challenge for rookies to step in and immediately contribute will be steep.

Coleman conveyed the advice he would give Okudah regarding not giving up on plays until the completion of them:

"Compete to the end. This professional level, guys are extraordinary. So, I'm just going to say you just have to compete to finish because that would take him a long way. Seeing where guys would give up in the middle of the play because they learned a habit or something. And, I feel like that to help them out a lot."

Related

Kerryon Johnson on D'Andre Swift: 'He's Lighting in a Bottle'

rank Ragnow Paid $6K Tab for Rookie Dinner in 2018

3 Under-the-Radar Players in Lions' Secondary

Should Jeff Okudah's Speed Be a Concern?