Poll: Is the Lions' Defense Better or Worse than in 2019?

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions defense can't perform any worse than it did last season. 

For a myriad of reasons, Matt Patricia's defense failed to make critical plays when it counted most. 

In Football Outsiders' weighted Defensive-adjusted Value Over Average ranking, the Lions defense ranked No. 28 in the NFL in 2019.

coleman1
© Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The defensive line did not gel according to plan, and the secondary was left trying to cover opposing wide receivers for what seemed like ages. 

Heading into a critical season, Detroit was busy during the offseason attempting to revamp the defense.

Gone are veterans Darius Slay, Devon Kennard, Damon "Snacks Harrison", A'Shawn Robinson, Tavon Wilson, and Rashaan Melvin.

The majority of the transactions -- in some fashion or another reflected the organization's attempt to build a roster that closely adheres to the demands of Quinn and Patricia both on and off the field.

Rookie Jeff Okudah was drafted to become a cornerstone defensive back that can learn from veteran Desmond Trufant.

Detroit is also hoping the additions of ex-Patriots Danny Shelton, Jamie Collins, and Duron Harmon can jump-start the learning curve for a roster attempting to learn what the expectations are in Patricia's defensive scheme.  

Do you believe Detroit has done enough to improve the defense? 

Vote and comment below. 

Vote Here

Comments

