Cory Undlin: 'I Failed the Players'

Last week against the Indianapolis Colts, the Detroit Lions sent out only 10 players on two separate occasions.

“Bad coaching, that’s what that is," defensive coordinator Cory Undlin explained when he was asked last week about the mishaps and breakdowns in communication.

Unfortunately, the mistake occurred again against the Minnesota Vikings, and star running back Dalvin Cook was able to take advantage by scampering 70-yards for a rushing touchdown early in the fourth-quarter.

© Jerry Habraken, The News Journal

"It's embarrassing is what it is. It's just poor, poor coaching if you want to say what it is," Undlin explained.

Undlin then stated the breakdowns were squarely on him and that he needed to coach better.

"When you have 10 guys out there, then obviously there was a miscommunication at some point on somewhere down the line. And that's it. I mean, it's poor coaching. I met with the whole defense yesterday and I told them exactly the same thing.

"We're trying to be critical of these guys. We put a lot of pressure on these guys all the time. And then when the coaches can't get 11 guys out there -- that's on us," Undlin said.

On Monday, veteran safety Duron Harmon expressed his desire to do whatever he could to remedy the issue -- even offering to count to ensure that 11 guys were out on the football field.

Undlin commented further, "Duron’s got enough stuff on his plate. He doesn’t need to be counting guys on the field. It's not on him. So the remedy is not to let it happen again. And I know I said that last week, and I failed you guys at that. I failed the players at that. Ultimately, it comes back to me. That's how it goes down. Coaches got to get their guys out there. We got to be on the same page. We've got to make sure that we communicate to them on the sideline before the series starts so everybody knows. So it's bad coaching."

